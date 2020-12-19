Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Systems and methods for building generic CI/CD pipelines; (U.S. Patent 10,866,793); Brandon Atkinson of North Chesterfield; Christopher Bowers and Dallas Edwards of Midlothian; Capital One Services LLC of McLean; At least one application may include instructions comprising application instructions and a plurality of separate pipeline definition instructions. The application instructions may be within a virtual container including at least one program generically executable in a plurality of different CI/CD environments.

Compositions and methods relating to DENND1A variant 2 and polycystic ovary syndrome; (U.S. Patent 10,865,448); Jerome F. Strauss of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University; The Penn State Research Foundation; Provided are compositions and methods for use in PCOS diagnosis.

