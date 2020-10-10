Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Medical injector simulation device and containers for storing delivery devices; (U.S. Patent 10,796,604); Eric S. Edwards of Moseley; Mark J. Licata of Doswell; T. Spencer Williamson of Richmond and others; Kaleo Inc. of Richmond: An apparatus includes a simulated medicament delivery device and an electronic circuit system coupled to the simulated medicament delivery device. The electronic circuit system is configured to output an electronic output associated with a use of the simulated medicament delivery device.
Location-conscious social networking apparatuses, methods and systems; (U.S. Patent 10,796,386); Miller Nelson LLC of Richmond: The Location-Conscious Social Networking Apparatuses, Methods, And Systems ("LCSN") transforms user personality and location inputs via LCSN components into match and transaction outputs. LSCN may be a processor-implemented method for location-conscious social networking, involving collecting personality details pertaining to a user, analyzing the personality details and constructing a personality profile for the user. The LCSN may also collect geolocation information from the user and compare it to geolocation data from other users, may use user personality profiles to calculate a compatibility rating between the user and other users, and may send an alert to users if the geolocation data indicates that the user is within a specified distance of another user, and/or if the users are matches for each other. Users may further be able to express anonymous interest in other users by anonymously rating potential matches.
System and method for mobile social networking within a target area; (U.S. Patent 10,796,251); Frederick Joel Mason Jr. and Donald Jeffrey Smith of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A system and method for mobile social networking within a target area are provided. The method provides for mobile social networking. The method includes receiving a social networking profile, and a target area. The social networking profile has at least one user preference. The method also includes broadcasting the social networking profile to one or more members of the social network within the target area. The method further includes searching within the target area for the one or more members having a preference that is the same or similar to the at least one user preference. The method additionally includes enabling contact with the one or more members having the same or similar at least one user preference.
Composite micro-vaporizer wicks; (U.S. Patent 10,792,443); Yongjie Xu and Donovan Phillips of Richmond; Blackship Technologies Development LLC of Chesterfield: A composite wick is provided for use in a micro-vaporizer having a fluid reservoir and a heating element. The composite wick comprises a wick body positionable so that its upstream surface is in fluid communication with the fluid reservoir and the downstream surface is disposed in opposition to a surface of the heating element. The wick body comprises at least one base wick structure having a plurality of tortuous passages that collectively provide a capillary effect to draw fluid from the reservoir and transport it toward the downstream surface. The wick body further comprises an active material positioned within the wick body so that vaporizable fluid drawn through the wick body contacts and interacts with the active material. The active material is selected to impart a desired characteristic to the vaporizable fluid.