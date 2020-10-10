Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

System and method for mobile social networking within a target area; (U.S. Patent 10,796,251); Frederick Joel Mason Jr. and Donald Jeffrey Smith of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A system and method for mobile social networking within a target area are provided. The method provides for mobile social networking. The method includes receiving a social networking profile, and a target area. The social networking profile has at least one user preference. The method also includes broadcasting the social networking profile to one or more members of the social network within the target area. The method further includes searching within the target area for the one or more members having a preference that is the same or similar to the at least one user preference. The method additionally includes enabling contact with the one or more members having the same or similar at least one user preference.