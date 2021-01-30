Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Method and system of hydrating of virtual machines; (U.S. Patent 10,901,775) Bijender Singh, Amit Mawkin, Zachary McAuliffe and Chris Fanis of Glen Allen; Sheo Sinha of Henrico; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Embodiments disclosed herein generally relate to a method and system for automatically updating a virtual machine image of one or more virtual machines of an auto-scaling group. A computing system receives an indication to update a virtual machine image of a plurality of virtual machines in a plurality of auto-scaling groups. Computing system identifies a subset of the plurality of auto-scaling groups that contains a hydration tag. Computing system locates a version of the virtual machine image different from a current version of the virtual machine image. For each auto-scaling group in the subset of auto-scaling groups, computing system clones a launch configuration for the virtual machines in the auto-scaling group. Computing system stores data associated with each auto-scaling group in a remote location. Computing system updates the virtual machine image of the virtual machines in each auto-scaling group with the new version of the virtual machine image.
***
Systems and methods for elastic delivery, processing, and storage for wearable devices based on system resources; (U.S. Patent 10,901,481); John Douglas of Richmond; BioMech Sensor LLC of Midlothian: The present disclosure relates to systems and methods for elastic delivery, processing, and storage for wearable devices based on system resources. For example, a wearable apparatus may have at least one battery; at least one sensor configured to measure at least one property associated with a user of the wearable apparatus; at least one memory storing measurements from the at least one sensor and instructions; at least one transmitter configured to send data to a device remote from the wearable apparatus; and at least one processor configured to execute the instructions to: receive, from the at least one battery, an indicator of a charge; and based on the received indicator, sending a command to the at least one sensor to operate in a low-power mode or a high-power mode, the low-power mode having. a lower sampling rate than the high-power mode.
***
Amino acid grafted polymer with soot handling properties; (U.S. Patent 10,899,989); Sheng Jiang of Glen Allen; Arturo Carranza of Henrico; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: The present disclosure relates to lubricant additives such as dispersants and dispersant viscosity modifiers including acyl peptide grafted polymers and lubricating oil compositions comprising such additives. The disclosure also relates to the use of lubricant compositions comprising the additives herein for improving the soot or sludge handling characteristics of an engine lubricant composition and while minimizing the deterioration of engine's elastomer compatibility.
***
Method and machine for making uniform products; (U.S. Patent 10,899,032); Carl Gregory Miller of Richmond; Charles Lester Dendy of Ruther Glen; Jeremy J. Straight and Gregory James Griscik of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method of forming an oral product includes gripping a rod of oral product material with a gripping device, indexing the rod forward to have a leading end of the rod abut a stop at a first location, cutting a leading portion of the rod to create an oral product, moving the stop to a second location to allow the oral product to fall, moving the stop back to the first location, and repeating the process. A machine for forming an oral product can include a cutting device adapted to cut through a rod of plastic material, a stop spaced from the cutting device, the stop being adapted to be moved from a first location to a second location, a gripping device adapted to hold and index a rod towards the stop, and a load cell positioned to receive oral products cut from a rod by the cutting device.