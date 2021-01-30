Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

Systems and methods for elastic delivery, processing, and storage for wearable devices based on system resources; (U.S. Patent 10,901,481); John Douglas of Richmond; BioMech Sensor LLC of Midlothian: The present disclosure relates to systems and methods for elastic delivery, processing, and storage for wearable devices based on system resources. For example, a wearable apparatus may have at least one battery; at least one sensor configured to measure at least one property associated with a user of the wearable apparatus; at least one memory storing measurements from the at least one sensor and instructions; at least one transmitter configured to send data to a device remote from the wearable apparatus; and at least one processor configured to execute the instructions to: receive, from the at least one battery, an indicator of a charge; and based on the received indicator, sending a command to the at least one sensor to operate in a low-power mode or a high-power mode, the low-power mode having. a lower sampling rate than the high-power mode.