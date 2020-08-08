The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Aggregated service status reporter; (U.S. Patent 10,735,530); Brian Burnett of Mechanicsville; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Systems as described herein may include generating an aggregated service status report for a real-time service delivery platform. A plurality of services running in a service domain may be determined. A request for a status of system behavior corresponding to a particular service may be received. Service connection details of the particular service may be discovered and metric data of real-time data movement may be tracked. Real-time snapshot aggregation of the particular service may be provided. In a variety of embodiments, a real-time system behavior report for the service across availability zones may be presented.
***
Systems and methods for stabilizer control; (U.S. Patent 10,732,656); Stephen J. Tyler of Henrico; Phillip W. Powell of Chesterfield; Dominion Energy Inc. of Richmond: A method, apparatus, system and computer program is provided for controlling an electric power system, including implementation of a voltage control and conservation (VCC) system used to optimally control the independent voltage and capacitor banks using a linear optimization methodology to minimize the losses in the EEDCS and the EUS. An energy validation process system (EVP) is provided which is used to document the savings of the VCC and an EPP is used to optimize improvements to the EEDCS for continuously improving the energy losses in the EEDS. The EVP system measures the improvement in the EEDS a result of operating the VCC system in the "ON" state determining the level of energy conservation achieved by the VCC system. In addition the VCC system monitors pattern recognition events and compares them to the report-by-exception data to detect HVL events. If one is detected the VCC optimizes the capacity of the EEDS to respond to the HVL events by centering the piecewise linear solution maximizing the ability of the EDDS to absorb the HVL event. The VCC stabilizer function integrates voltage data from AMI meters and assess the state of the grid and initiates appropriate voltage control actions to hedge against predictable voltage risks.
***
Compositions and methods for producing tobacco plants and products having reduced or eliminated suckers; (U.S. Patent 10,731,173); Dongmei Xu and Yanxin Shen of Glen Allen; Chengalrayan Kudithipudi of Midlothian; Jaemo Yang, Jesse Frederick and James Strickland of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The present disclosure provides the identification of genes involved in sucker growth in tobacco. Also provided are promoters that are preferentially active in tobacco axillary buds. Also provided are modified tobacco plants comprising reduced or no sucker growth. Also provided are methods and compositions for producing modified tobacco plants comprising reduced or no sucker growth.
***
Heteroatom-doped porous carbons for clean energy applications and methods for their synthesis; Hani M. El-Kaderi of Midlothian; Babak Ashourirad of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Methods for a facile, template free and one-step synthesis of nanoporous carbons by using a heterocyclic aromatic organic compound as a single source precursor of both carbon and nitrogen are described. The heterocyclic aromatic organic compound contains nitrogen in pyrrolic and/or pyridinic positions and is chemically activated with NaOH, KOH or ZnCl.sub.2 at high temperatures in a solid state mixture as a synthesis protocol to promote fine micropores during carbonization. Nanoporous carbons synthesized by these methods that have superior gas sorption/storage and energy storage properties are also described. The nanoporous carbons are useful as carbon sequestration agents and supercapacitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.