Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Systems, devices, and methods for position monitoring and motion compensation; (U.S Patent 10,888,483); Mark Ostyn of Henrico; Siyong Kim, Woon-Hong Yeo, Thomas Dwyer, Melvin Rosario and Charles Cartin of Richmond; Ross Cruikshank of Mechanicsville and Daniel Martinez of Ashland; Virginia Commonwealth University: A motion compensation system includes a plurality of RF transmitters, a plurality of direction of arrival sensors, and a positioning table which together are usable to compensate for intrafraction motion of a patient during a medical procedure. The positioning table may be a secondary table arranged next to or above a primary table such as a radiotherapy couch, allowing for repositioning of part of patient such as the head and neck relative to a remainder of the body. The motion compensation system employs a direction of arrival sensor that includes rotating antenna elements in a configuration that improves the ease and accuracy of signal processing and analysis to identify the position of an RF transmitter affixed to a patient. The repositioning table has six degrees of freedom and is safe for use in imaging and radiation intensive environments.
Transaction exchange platform having streaming transaction data and microservices; (U.S. Patent 10,891,615); Earle Michael Lee of Moseley; William Planck of Midlothian; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Aspects described herein may relate to a transaction exchange platform using a streaming data platform (SDP) and microservices to process transactions according to review and approval workflows. The transaction exchange platform may receive transactions from origination sources, which may be added to the SDP as transaction objects. Microservices on the transaction exchange platform may interact with the transaction objects based on configured workflows associated with the transactions. Processing on the transaction exchange platform may facilitate clearing and settlement of transactions. Some aspects may provide for dynamic and flexible reconfiguration of workflows and/or microservices. Other aspects may provide for data snapshots and workflow tracking, allowing for monitoring, quality control, and auditability of transactions on the transaction exchange platform.
Nitrite-degrading and TSNA-degrading bacteria and methods of making and using; (U.S. Patent 10,888,109); Ujwala Warek of Chester; Dongmei Xu, Xiaohong Jin and Kwang Choi of Glen Allen; Xue Luo of Richmond; Elisabeth Miller of Chesterfield and others; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Provided herein are bacterial strains that are capable of degrading nitrite and/or TSNAs. Also provided herein are methods of using such bacterial strains to degrade nitrite and/or TSNAs.
Methods and compositions related to improved nitrogen utilization efficiency in tobacco; (U.S. Patent 10,888,064); Jesse Frederick of Richmond; Chengalrayan Kudithipudi of Midlothian; Dongmei Xu of Glen Allen; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The present disclosure provides metabolic signatures and genetic markers for tracking enhanced nitrogen utilization efficiency phenotypes in tobacco plants and for introgressing enhanced nitrogen utilization efficiency phenotypes into tobacco plants. The disclosure also provides tobacco plants comprising enhanced nitrogen utilization efficiency and methods to the creation of tobacco plants comprising enhanced nitrogen utilization efficiency. The disclosure also provides recombinant polynucleotides and polypeptides for enhancing nitrogen utilization efficiency in modified tobacco plants and tobacco plants comprising the provided recombinant polynucleotides and polypeptides.