Patent Focus: recent local patents awarded

The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Aerosol-generating device; (U.S. Patent 10,746,167); Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An aerosol-generating device includes a pump that includes a first pump chamber and a second pump chamber on opposing sides of a separation element. Each chamber has an inlet valve and an outlet valve configured to establish a pumping direction. The pump also includes a first actuator and a second actuator. The first actuator is associated with the first chamber and the second actuator is associated with the second chamber. The first actuator and the second actuator are each configured to change a chamber volume of the respective pump chamber. The pump further includes a common inlet and a common outlet. These are in fluid communication with the first chamber and the second chamber and are configured to establish a flow direction. The pumping direction is aligned with the flow direction.
***
Expandable shipping container; (U.S. Patent 10,745,187); TemperPack Technologies Inc. of Richmond: An expandable shipping container may be selectively expandable from a collapsed configuration to an expanded configuration by applying pressure to the sides of the container. The container may include an inner structure having mirroring halves, each having a central rectangular face panel with bendable rectangular top, left, right and bottom partial face panels extending from its sides and a square-shape corner panel positioned between each pair of partial face panels. The container may also include a flexible barrier covering an exterior of the inner structure and forming seams between one or more pairs of partial face panels of each half of the inner structure. The corner panels and left and right partial face panels of each half may include diagonal scorelines that, in conjunction with other scorelines, allow the container to be folded in a manner that facilitates convenient expansion.
***
Multi-layered structure and articles formed therefrom having improved splash resistance by increased interlayer spacing; (U.S. Patent 10,744,739); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: A splash resistant multi-layered structure is provided. The structure includes a specific arrangement of layers of material and a plurality of three-dimensional spacers that helps prevent penetration through the structure by a fluid that contacts an outer surface of the structure due to a state of forced separation that exists between two adjacent layers of the structure due to the presence of the plurality of three-dimensional spacers positioned between the layers.
***
Tropism modified cancer terminator virus; (U.S. Patent 10,744,172); Paul Fisher, Devanand Sarkar and Paul Dent of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: A tropism modified cancer terminator virus (Ad.5/3-CTV; Ad.5/3-CTV-M7) has been found to have infectivity that is Coxsackie Adenoviral Receptor (CAR) independent. The Ad.5/3-CTV (Ad.5/3-CTV-M7) may be used alone or in combination with other therapeutic agents such as agents that augment reactive oxygen (ROS) production, HDAC inhibitors, MCL-1 inhibitors and Bcl-2 inhibitors to treat a variety of cancers particularly including malignant glioma (GBM), renal cancer, prostate cancer and colorectal cancer.