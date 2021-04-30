Pay raise: Virginia's minimum wage goes to $9.50 per hour on Saturday, with more increases in the next two years

"Most businesses aren't paying $7.25 an hour as it is," Miller said. "If you want good people, you are not going to be able to pay just $7.25 an hour. We have not done that in years."

However, as the wage goes up to $11 an hour and to $12 an hour in the next two years, Miller said that will put more pressure on her business and other small, independent retail stores that already must compete with big-box chain stores and online retailers.

"By mandating this across-the-board thing, it ends up not necessarily helping but hurting some people," Miller said. "The prices will rise. The big corporations will be fine. But the small guys will be hurt, and to me that hurts the employees. As the small businesses go out, there is less choice. What you want is an employees' market where they get to pick and choose and have plenty of jobs to choose from."

A shortage of labor during the pandemic already has pushed many businesses to increase hourly wages, said Corey Divine, the owner of Candidate Source, a local company that helps clients in the warehouse, distribution and manufacturing industries find employees.