Penney store at Regency mall fetches $3.1 million

The J.C. Penney store at Regency mall in Henrico County sold for $3.1 million.
The mall's owners - Thalhimer Realty Partners and The Rebkee Co. - acquired the 170,000-square-foot store, which was built in 1976, and the 6.91 acres that the store and parking lot sit on. The sale was completed Friday.
The Penney’s building and land is assessed for $3.223 million, according to the county’s online property records.
Buying the store - Regency's remaining anchor tenant which is slated to close this month - gives the mall's owners complete control of the Regency property. The owners are in the midst of transforming the aging mall into a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and entertainment venues.
"This is the last major development piece that we have been trying to buy since we bought the mall. It is part of completing our vision of how we want to redevelop the entire property," said Mark H. Slusher, senior vice president of Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of the Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
The two companies bought the enclosed part of the mall, the two former Macy’s buildings, the Sears buildings and related parking lots from 2015 to 2018. In the past year, the owners have sold newly constructed buildings on the mall’s 48-acre property — the one housing the First Watch restaurant along Quioccasin Road and the buildings housing BetterMed Urgent Care, Panera Bread and PenFed Realty along Parham Road.
Slusher said the owners don't have any immediate plans for the Penney's building, but "we have had some market interest in it and are pursuing a couple of things."
A liquidation sale at the Penney store started in early September and should be completed by mid-November, a Penney spokeswoman said in August when the chain announced it was closing that store.
The Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico also is under contract to be sold to that mall’s owners.
The sale of the 97,000-square-foot Penney store to The Rebkee Co. and Chester-based Shamin Hotels - both companies bought most of the mall’s property in December - should be completed by the end of the year.
That store remains open and Penney's has not announced if it will continue to operate that store or close it as the chain has done elsewhere. The retailer's store closing list only includes the chain’s location at Regency and three others malls across Virginia.
The Plano, Texas-based chain filed for bankruptcy protection in May. As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, the retailer said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.
Penney’s has not made any announcements about its other Richmond-area locations in Chesterfield Towne Center, Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights and the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico.
