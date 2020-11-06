Penney store at Regency mall fetches $3.1 million

Slusher said the owners don't have any immediate plans for the Penney's building, but "we have had some market interest in it and are pursuing a couple of things."

A liquidation sale at the Penney store started in early September and should be completed by mid-November, a Penney spokeswoman said in August when the chain announced it was closing that store.

The Penney store at Virginia Center Commons mall in northern Henrico also is under contract to be sold to that mall’s owners.

The sale of the 97,000-square-foot Penney store to The Rebkee Co. and Chester-based Shamin Hotels - both companies bought most of the mall’s property in December - should be completed by the end of the year.

That store remains open and Penney's has not announced if it will continue to operate that store or close it as the chain has done elsewhere. The retailer's store closing list only includes the chain’s location at Regency and three others malls across Virginia.

The Plano, Texas-based chain filed for bankruptcy protection in May. As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, the retailer said it planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years.

Penney’s has not made any announcements about its other Richmond-area locations in Chesterfield Towne Center, Southpark Mall in Colonial Heights and the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico.