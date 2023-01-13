People are moving into downtown Richmond; residential population grows 45%

More people are moving to downtown Richmond among the skyscrapers and office towers. What has long been an area focused on daytime commuters and business lunches is growing in a new direction.

New residents say they're attracted to the area for its walkability, metropolitan feel and affordability compared to other city neighborhoods.

Elizabeth Leggett, 29, a University of Richmond graduate first moved close to the city's center a little over six years ago. Since then, she’s leased apartments in three buildings around East Grace and North Fifth streets.

Cost is what brought her downtown originally. Leggett first rented a one-bedroom apartment in the Cokesbury building at 415 E. Grace St. in 2016 for $575 a month. Her rents have since jumped to $1,100-$1,300, the high end of what she considers a reasonable price between affordability and quality of her living spaces.

Living downtown offers a close walk for Leggett to graduate school at VCU, stores and local restaurants. Leggett likes that she can walk to venues like The National, Altria Theater and the Greater Richmond Convention Center without the hassle of parking and driving.

“My mom is coming to visit this weekend and I doubt that we'll get in a car to go anywhere the entire time,” Leggett said. “We love the places down here.”

Leggett isn’t alone in her decision to call downtown home. The number of residents grew by just over 45% between 2010 and 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau — nearly four times the population growth rate of the entire city over that period.

Residential housing units in downtown Richmond have also grown during that time, nearly 60% since 2010, according to census data. There were 3,118 total housing units in downtown Richmond in 2010. That number had risen to over 4,900 in 2021.

Census data is bounded by Belvidere Street, the James River, and Interstate 64/95 — encompassing Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward and Shockoe Slip, as well as the city center and Capitol District areas.

The downtown region is separated by two census tracts — one north of Broad Street, labeled Tract 302, and one south of Broad Street, labeled Tract 305. Population growth has been steeper south of Broad Street, with growth of nearly 50% since 2010. The area north of Broad Street jumped just under 40% over that time.

Rowyn Brunner, 26, a native of Texas and a University of Virginia graduate, moved to Scott’s Addition in 2018, saying the area’s new breweries and businesses felt “gritty” and filled with character. He said the neighborhood has lost some of that charm since it has grown.

“Downtown doesn’t feel as commercialized,” Brunner said. “I used to walk to downtown from Scott's Addition. I have a lot of friends in the area so it was just a natural fit.”

An avid runner, Brunner also said he has better access to a variety of places to run in downtown Richmond, including Church Hill and Southside.

The most significant demographic change was in downtown’s northern tract, which includes Richmond’s most famous historic Black neighborhood, Jackson Ward. That area’s Black population grew from just under 23% in 2012 to 48% in 2021. The area south of Broad, on the other hand, has become entrenched as a majority-white area in that time.

Leilia Magee, 27, moved to Richmond from Petersburg in 2020. Her apartment complex in Shockoe Bottom raised the rent by about $250 a month by the end of her first lease. East Grace Street was the only area she could find a two-bedroom unit she liked in her price range across the city. She prefers living in the city as most of her friends are also city-dwellers.

“When I lived in Petersburg, I would come to Richmond every once in a while to see friends as a treat,” Magee said. “I wouldn’t want to live too far away from the city at this stage of my life. There’s something about being directly connected to the city that really appeals to me, more than places further out like Glen Allen or Short Pump.”

Median incomes are also on the rise in both tracts. Areas north of Broad Street saw a rebound after steady decline between 2011 and 2015. The median income south of Broad increased nearly 75% from 2010 to 2019.

That southern tract was further segmented into two sub-tracts in 2020: one west of Fifth Street and north of Canal Street which mainly includes Monroe Ward and a significantly more affluent area further east — where median income is over $63,000.

More growth projected

Downtown is expected to keep growing in the coming years. Richmond 300 — the city’s master plan until 2037 — has five of its 10 “priority growth nodes” designated as downtown areas — “downtown core,” Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, Shockoe and Manchester.

Priority growth nodes are places where the city is “encouraging the most significant growth in population and development.” Several places in the Downtown Core – bounded roughly between the James River to I-95 and South 14th Street to South 4th Street — are planned to have more residents.

A subsection of the 300 plan calls for an overhaul of the area with a focus on turning it into an engine for the city’s life sciences industry. Having more mixed-use areas with housing is a priority throughout the document. It has a goal of designating about 20% of its units as affordable for people earning 60% of the area median income.

The downtown sub-plan also includes an emphasis on the growth of transit. Not one of 10 downtown residents interviewed by the Richmond Times-Dispatch last week said they use public transit regularly, reasoning that it doesn’t go where they need it to or that it’s unreliable. Every resident parks a car somewhere downtown.

Parking was named as a major drawback to downtown living among those residents. Everyone interviewed owns a car, though most only use it a few times a week for errands or connecting with friends in other parts of the city.

Magee was the only person who used their car daily. She was also the only person who didn’t pay for private parking, having been quoted $150 monthly for a parking deck several blocks away. Instead she periodically moves her car between time limited public street parking.

“Honestly, I just wing it,” Magee said. “I average about a ticket a month but I’ll take a $25 ticket over what I would have to pay for parking.”

Brunner was frustrated that downtown doesn’t have a walkable grocery store. Grocery shopping was one of the few reasons most of the residents used their cars.

“We need to start a movement to get a grocery store down here because that’s been my biggest disappointment,” Brunner said.

In Scott's Addition, he was just a minute walk from an Aldi. The only comparable option is Stella’s Grocery downtown on West Grace Street, which has food but isn’t a full-service grocery store.

“I drive to a grocery store that’s about a mile away,” Brunner said. “Which is a walkable distance but I don’t want to do that carrying heavy groceries.”

'I wanted to be in the heart of it all'

Leggett said that while she likes being close to entertainment venues, some of the local restaurants near her are still geared towards commuting office workers. One restaurant she likes is only open Monday through Friday.

“If you want to go in on a Saturday, you’re out of luck,” Leggett said. “That’s something in the six years I’ve been here that I’ve noticed has changed a little bit. It seems like there is recognition that more people are moving into the area.”

Richmond newcomer Jackson Baxter, 25, said he moved to the city in February 2022 before he'd even lined up a job, having seen it once while visiting a friend.

Since then, he's started working for a club and built up a base of friends at small late night events and pop-ups that are a walkable distance from his apartment.

"There are so many events that I started to meet a lot of people in the area," Baxter said. "People around here seem to know each other's face for the most part."

His lease is about to come up in the next month with an added $100 per month price tag, but he says he didn't have any hesitation in renewing his lease.

"When I saw the downtown area with the businesses and the buildings, I wanted to be in the heart of all of it," Baxter said.