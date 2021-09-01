Performance Food Group buys convenience store supplier in $2.5 billion deal

Performance Food Group Co. now owns one of the largest wholesale distributors to convenience stores in North America.

The Goochland County-based food service distributor completed its acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. in a stock and cash deal valued at $2.5 billion.

The deal, completed Wednesday, would add about $17 billion in net annual sales to Performance Food’s bottom line, generating pro forma annual net sales of about $44 billion. The company generated $30.4 billion in revenue in the fiscal year that ended July 3, up 21.1% from the same period a year ago.

The acquisition expands Performance Food’s geographic reach while helping to increase its presence distributing products to the growing convenience store channel.

West Lake, Texas-based Core-Mark operates 32 distribution centers across the United States and Canada and services about 41,000 customer locations in all 50 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces. It has about 8,000 employees.

Performance Food supplies food and food-related products to more than 200,000 locations such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities, convenience stores and movie theaters. It operates mores than 100 distribution centers.