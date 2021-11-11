Performance Food Group planning to build $80.2 million distribution center in Hanover, replacing an older warehouse in Henrico

The entire Performance Food Group business supplies food and food-related products to more than 300,000 locations such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities, convenience stores and movie theaters. It operates mores than 150 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, including one on Ranco Road in Henrico.

The company generated to $10.4 billion in the fiscal first quarter that ended Oct. 2.

Virginia competed with Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the distribution center project, Northam's office said.

“Performance Food Group had a choice in where to locate, and we thank the company for choosing Hanover County,” said E. Linwood Thomas IV, Hanover’s economic development director. “This announcement is a prime example of the importance in the investment of site development at the local level in conjunction with the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The project would not have been possible without the zoning in place and Tier 4 designation provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”

The Cardinal Commerce Center was being developed by Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties.

The Hanover Board of Supervisors approved the 65.1-acre site for use as a distribution center in 2019 with a plan for a single driveway on Cedar Lane.