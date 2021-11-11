Performance Food Group planning to build $80.2 million distribution center in Hanover, replacing an older warehouse in Henrico

Performance Food Group Co., one of the country's largest food service distributors, plans to construct a 325,000-square-foot distribution center in Hanover County.
The Goochland County-based Fortune 500 company said it will invest $80.2 million in the new regional sales and warehouse operation, creating 125 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced the project Thursday.
The new distribution center will be in the Cardinal Commerce Center at Cedar Lane and U.S. 1, just north of Sliding Hill Road. The property is about 1.5 miles north of Virginia Center Commons mall and is across U.S. 1 from the Wigwam Crossing retail development.
Construction on the warehouse is expected to begin in March and be completed by June 2023, the company said.
The new distribution center will replace the company's Performance Foodservice division facility on Ranco Road in Henrico County.
That 282,000-square-foot warehouse was built in 1969 for Taylor & Sledd food distributors, a predecessor company to Performance Food Group. A 49,000-square-foot office is next to the distribution center.
The new facility in Hanover will give the company "more space and capabilities for growth," a company spokesperson said.
The company's Performance Foodservice division delivers more than 200,000 food and related products to more than 125,000 customers, mostly independent restaurants.
The entire Performance Food Group business supplies food and food-related products to more than 300,000 locations such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities, convenience stores and movie theaters. It operates mores than 150 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, including one on Ranco Road in Henrico.
The company generated to $10.4 billion in the fiscal first quarter that ended Oct. 2.
Virginia competed with Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the distribution center project, Northam's office said.
“Performance Food Group had a choice in where to locate, and we thank the company for choosing Hanover County,” said E. Linwood Thomas IV, Hanover’s economic development director. “This announcement is a prime example of the importance in the investment of site development at the local level in conjunction with the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The project would not have been possible without the zoning in place and Tier 4 designation provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”
The Cardinal Commerce Center was being developed by Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties.
The Hanover Board of Supervisors approved the 65.1-acre site for use as a distribution center in 2019 with a plan for a single driveway on Cedar Lane.
Nearby residents raised concerns, so supervisors last year amended the plan for the development — formerly known as the Cedar Lane Industrial Park — to require a right-in, right-out driveway to the development on U.S. 1. Trucks leaving the property also are required to exit onto U.S. 1.
The first phase of the Cardinal Commerce Center includes a 260,000-square-foot warehouse. That space is completed and not leased, but it has multiple letters of intent, Thomas said.
(804) 649-6379