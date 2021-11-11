Performance Food Group planning to build $80.2 million distribution center in Hanover

Performance Food Group Co., one of the country's largest food service distributors, plans to construct a 325,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Hanover County.
The Goochland County-based Fortune 500 company said it will invest $80.2 million in the new regional sales and warehouse operation, creating 125 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced the project Thursday.
The new distribution center will be in the Cardinal Commerce Center at Cedar Lane and U.S. 1, just north of Sliding Hill Road. The property is about 1.5 miles north of Virginia Center Commons mall and across U.S. 1 from the Wigwam Crossing, a 24,000-square-foot retail development.
Performance Food supplies food and food-related products to more than 300,000 locations such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities, convenience stores and movie theaters. It operates mores than 150 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, including one on Ranco Road in Henrico County.
Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the project, Northam's office said.
“Performance Food Group had a choice in where to locate, and we thank the company for choosing Hanover County,” said E. Linwood Thomas IV, Hanover’s economic development director. “This announcement is a prime example of the importance in the investment of site development at the local level in conjunction with the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program. The project would not have been possible without the zoning in place and Tier 4 designation provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.”
The Cardinal Commerce Center was being developed by Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties.
The Hanover Board of Supervisors approved the site for use as a distribution center in 2019 with a plan for a single driveway on Cedar Lane.
Nearby residents have raised concerns, so supervisors last year amended the plan — formerly known as the Cedar Lane Industrial Park — to require a right-in, right-out driveway to the development on U.S. 1. Trucks leaving the property also are required to exit onto U.S. 1.
The first phase of the Cardinal Commerce Center includes a 260,000-square-foot warehouse. That space is not leased, but it has multiple letters of intent, Thomas said.
