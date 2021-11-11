Performance Food Group planning to build $80.2 million distribution center in Hanover

Performance Food Group Co., one of the country's largest food service distributors, plans to construct a 325,000-square-foot regional distribution center in Hanover County.

The Goochland County-based Fortune 500 company said it will invest $80.2 million in the new regional sales and warehouse operation, creating 125 new jobs. Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced the project Thursday.

The new distribution center will be in the Cardinal Commerce Center at Cedar Lane and U.S. 1, just north of Sliding Hill Road. The property is about 1.5 miles north of Virginia Center Commons mall and across U.S. 1 from the Wigwam Crossing, a 24,000-square-foot retail development.

Performance Food supplies food and food-related products to more than 300,000 locations such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities, convenience stores and movie theaters. It operates mores than 150 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, including one on Ranco Road in Henrico County.

Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania and North Carolina for the project, Northam's office said.