Performance Food Group to buy large convenience store distributor in $2.5 billion deal

The company's Vistar division already caters to vending operators and convenience stores. Vistar added convenience store distribution in 2019 and the deal with Core-Mark will provide another area of revenue growth for that segment, the company said.

“Core-Mark is an outstanding company that we believe will significantly strengthen our business diversification and expansion into the convenience store channel," George L. Holm, Performance Food’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

"This transaction will also combine Core-Mark’s footprint and operational excellence with PFG’s existing capabilities in both convenience and foodservice," he said. "The deal comes with strong strategic and financial merits which we believe will generate significant customer benefits and help PFG continue to create long term shareholder value."

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and approval from Core-Mark shareholders. Performance Food expects to fund the cash portion of the deal with borrowing from its revolving credit facility and by issuing new senior unsecured notes.

Shares in Performance Food fell 6.22%, or $3.22, to close at $48.52. Core-Mark stock rose $2.89, or 6.85%, to close at $45.08.