Performance Food Group to buy large convenience store distributor in $2.5 billion deal

Food service distributor Performance Food Group Co. is buying a company that will help push it further into supplying convenience stores in a stock and cash deal valued at $2.5 billion.
The Goochland County-based company's acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc., one of largest wholesale distributors to convenience stores in North America, would propel Performance Food as the Richmond region's largest publicly traded company based on revenue.
The deal, announced Tuesday morning, would add about $17 billion in net annual sales to Performance Food's bottom line, generating pro-forma annual net sales of about $44 billion. That would push revenue 76% above the $25.1 billion the company generated in the fiscal year that ended June 27, 2020.
The acquisition also expands Performance Food's geographic reach as well its presence into distributing products to the growing convenience store channel.
West Lake, Texas-based Core-Mark operates 32 distribution centers serving about 40,000 mostly convenience stores in 50 states, five Canadian provinces and two Canadian territories.
Performance Food supplies food and food-related products to more than 200,000 locations such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities, convenience stores and movie theaters. It operates mores than 100 distribution centers.
The company's Vistar division already caters to vending operators and convenience stores. Vistar added convenience store distribution in 2019 and the deal with Core-Mark will provide another area of revenue growth for that segment, the company said.
“Core-Mark is an outstanding company that we believe will significantly strengthen our business diversification and expansion into the convenience store channel," George L. Holm, Performance Food’s chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.
"This transaction will also combine Core-Mark’s footprint and operational excellence with PFG’s existing capabilities in both convenience and foodservice," he said. "The deal comes with strong strategic and financial merits which we believe will generate significant customer benefits and help PFG continue to create long term shareholder value."
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and approval from Core-Mark shareholders. Performance Food expects to fund the cash portion of the deal with borrowing from its revolving credit facility and by issuing new senior unsecured notes.
Shares in Performance Food fell 6.22%, or $3.22, to close at $48.52. Core-Mark stock rose $2.89, or 6.85%, to close at $45.08.
The deal is expected to be accretive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in the first full fiscal year after the closing of the transaction.
Under the terms of the transaction, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 shares in Performance Food for each Core-Mark share. Core-Mark shareholders will own about 13% of the combined company.
