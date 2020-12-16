Performance Food Group to pay $5.075 million to settle federal sex discrimination lawsuit

Performance Food Group Co., one of the nation’s largest restaurant and food-service distributors, has agreed to pay $5.075 million and take other steps to settle a federal nationwide sex discrimination lawsuit.
U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the Goochland County-based Fortune 500 company routinely refused to hire female applicants for warehouse and driver jobs at its broadline division facilities since at least 2004. Performance's broadlines division supplies food and related products to independent restaurants.
The EEOC announced the settlement Wednesday.
Performance Food Group said it denies the allegations in the lawsuit, which was filed seven years ago.
"PFG is committed to ensuring we maintain a diverse workforce across our organization," the company said in a statement. "PFG welcomes all applicants for our various job openings across the country. We value the contributions each of our associates makes to our company, and we look forward to continuing to provide quality services to our customers and value to our stakeholders."
But the EEOC claims that Performance Food Group engaged in an ongoing practice of failing to hire female applicants for operative positions and for failing to promote a qualified female employee as a nighttime warehouse training supervisor at its Carroll County facility in Maryland based on her sex.
“Women continue to be excluded from traditionally male-dominated industries and occupations based upon misconceived and outdated notions about their abilities,” said Maria Salacuse, EEOC's assistant general counsel. “The EEOC will pursue class-wide litigation to eliminate discriminatory barriers that women face in the workplace - especially in the hiring process.”
The settlement calls for Performance Food Group to provide $5 million to the class of female applicants who were not hired and $75,000 to the female worker who was not promoted.
In addition to the payments, the company agreed to take other steps including hiring a vice president of diversity to ensure that hiring decisions for selector and driver positions are made without regard to sex. Performance Food Group also agreed to give hiring preference to class members who are qualified female applicants and to conduct affirmative recruitment activities towards qualified female applicants for its selector and driver workforce.
The company also agreed to not reemploy two former vice presidents of operations implicated in EEOC’s complaint.
Performance Food supplies food and food-related products to such businesses as restaurants, health care facilities, universities and movie theaters. It operates mores than 100 distribution centers.
