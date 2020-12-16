Performance Food Group to pay $5.075 million to settle federal sex discrimination lawsuit

Performance Food Group Co., one of the nation’s largest restaurant and food-service distributors, has agreed to pay $5.075 million and take other steps to settle a federal nationwide sex discrimination lawsuit.

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims the Goochland County-based Fortune 500 company routinely refused to hire female applicants for warehouse and driver jobs at its broadline division facilities since at least 2004. Performance's broadlines division supplies food and related products to independent restaurants.

The EEOC announced the settlement Wednesday.

Performance Food Group said it denies the allegations in the lawsuit, which was filed seven years ago.

"PFG is committed to ensuring we maintain a diverse workforce across our organization," the company said in a statement. "PFG welcomes all applicants for our various job openings across the country. We value the contributions each of our associates makes to our company, and we look forward to continuing to provide quality services to our customers and value to our stakeholders."