Pharmaceutical development company Phlow closes on $20 million financing round

A Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company that is working to address shortages of some key medications said Tuesday it has closed on a $20 million financing round.
Phlow Corp., which is partnering with other organizations to develop drug manufacturing facilities in Petersburg, said it completed a preferred equity fundraising round from about 12 investors.
The company had disclosed in regulatory filings in November that it had raised $15 million and was seeking another $5 million.
Founded by local entrepreneur Dr. Eric Edwards and Virginia Commonwealth University professor and chemical scientist Frank Gupton, Phlow's goal is to tackle the problem of chronic shortages of certain types of medications in the U.S.
In May, the company announced it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national, strategic reserve of essential medicines and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.
The closing of the series A investment round from private investors provides capital for the company to start some "key initiatives" on the commercial side of its business, said Edwards, the company's chief executive officer. Those include hiring employees for a commercial team, creating partnerships with hospitals and creating a data and analytics platform.
"The government contract is very much focused on the government customer and the government programs," Edwards said. The investment round "allows us to have our commercial focus as well, but still focused on the delivery and R&D of essential medicines to customers."
"Phlow is working to build an innovative data and analytics platform that allows for predictive approaches to managing drug shortages," Edwards said.
To develop and produce medicines, Phlow is partnering with VCU's Medicines for All Institute and with Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. health care providers to address chronic generic drug shortages.
In January, Civica announced plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive in Petersburg.
Phlow develops manufacturing processes that reduce the cost of production for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and the company is planning to open its own production site in Petersburg adjacent to the Civica plant.
Phlow has about 40 full-time-equivalent employees now and is expecting to employ about 60 by the end of this year. Edwards said the staff will work primarily in the Richmond area.
The company did not disclose any specific investors. Edwards said a "significant amount" of the investment participation was among the executive team.
"The participation by VPs and executives was much more significant than I anticipated, which is a testament to the belief in the company, what we have accomplished to date, and where we are headed in the future," Edwards said.
(804) 775-8123