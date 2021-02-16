Pharmaceutical development company Phlow closes on $20 million financing round

"The government contract is very much focused on the government customer and the government programs," Edwards said. The investment round "allows us to have our commercial focus as well, but still focused on the delivery and R&D of essential medicines to customers."

"Phlow is working to build an innovative data and analytics platform that allows for predictive approaches to managing drug shortages," Edwards said.

To develop and produce medicines, Phlow is partnering with VCU's Medicines for All Institute and with Civica Inc., a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. health care providers to address chronic generic drug shortages.

In January, Civica announced plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive in Petersburg.

Phlow develops manufacturing processes that reduce the cost of production for active pharmaceutical ingredients, and the company is planning to open its own production site in Petersburg adjacent to the Civica plant.

Phlow has about 40 full-time-equivalent employees now and is expecting to employ about 60 by the end of this year. Edwards said the staff will work primarily in the Richmond area.