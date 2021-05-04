Pharmaceutical ingredients maker plans $25 million expansion at its Petersburg plant, adding 156 new jobs

A manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients in Petersburg is planning a $25 million expansion of its operations that is expected to add more than 150 new jobs.

AMPAC Fine Chemicals announced Tuesday the expansion plans for its plant on Normandy Drive in Petersburg.

The California-based company is a top U.S. manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The plant in Petersburg previously was owned by Boehringer Ingelheim Chemicals Inc., which closed it in 2014, but AMPAC reopened the site in 2019.

AMPAC employs about 100 people at the site now, having hired about 50 employees this year to ramp up production of pharmaceutical ingredients. The company expects to add the additional 150 jobs over the next two to three years.

The AMPAC plant is part of a larger, planned node of pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company Phlow Corp., which has a partnership with AMPAC, also is planning a production facility adjacent to the AMPAC plant.