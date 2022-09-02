Pharmacy technician shortage persists as job evolves

As the pandemic evolved, the role of the pharmacy technician changed. Pharmacists have also found it harder to hire technicians.

Nearly 90% of community pharmacists reported having difficulty filling vacant positions for pharmacy technicians, according to a new survey released last month by the National Community Pharmacists Association.

The pharmacy technician’s job overall is to aid and assist pharmacists. Specific duties vary but often include inputting prescriptions, working with insurance issues, ringing up the patients or doing paperwork.

Many pharmacy technicians have taken a more active role in pharmacies throughout the pandemic, and some professionals think the new direction of the job may continue.

Sharon Gatewood, president-elect of the Virginia Pharmacists Association, said that the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic gave technicians the opportunity to step up and take on additional responsibilities — which some may enjoy and some may not.

In late 2020, the Department of Health and Human Services expanded its guidance to allow pharmacy technicians to order and administer COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 vaccinations. While pharmacy technicians in a handful of states were already authorized to do so, the updated guidance created a new development for pharmacy technicians in Virginia.

Gatewood, who is also an associate professor at VCU School of Pharmacy, said that she sees many technicians enjoying the additional responsibilities while for some it’s stressful.

“Depending on the area of pharmacy, sometimes working with the public can definitely be more difficult,” she said. “Across the board in healthcare, there’s a lot of turnover and a lot of people leaving. Part of it is the stress that they went through with the pandemic.”

More than 88% of respondents in the NCPA survey said finding pharmacy technicians was their No. 1 problem over the past six months, followed by front-end staff at 56%.

However, the number of pharmacy technician licenses issued and reinstated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy was very similar between 2020 and now. In the 12-month period ending July 31, 2020, the board issued 1,504 licenses, according to data provided by the board. In comparison, during the 12-month period ending July 31 of this year, the board issued 1,491 licenses.

“There’s probably been a bigger ask [for the pharmacy field] as a whole,” Gatewood said. “They had to do a lot of things and a lot more patients were coming in or calling them asking different things.”

That trend could continue into the future past the pandemic.

“I think it’s always been talked about. I think what the pandemic did with some of these protocols was it helped to make that a little more real and allowed them to do more,” Gatewood said. “I don’t know how quickly, but I do think you will see more evolving in this area.”