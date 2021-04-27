Plans scrapped for drive-in theater at the Movieland complex this summer

Bow Tie had submitted its special use permit request in mid February and had hoped to receive the necessary approval so it could start showing first-run movies at the drive-in beginning in late March or early April. The initial plan was to run the drive-in operation through late October and early November.

Plans had called for taking the 180-vehicle parking lot — basically north of the main Movieland building between it and the railroad tracks — for the drive-in. It would have accommodated up to 80 vehicles. The movie theaters would have continued to operate even while the drive-in was operating.

Bow Tie was considering the drive-in as a way to keep its operations afloat as the company as well as the entire movie theater industry continue to struggle in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Masher said. "The Movieland operation has suffered severe business losses due to COVID-19," he wrote in the company's application for the special permit.

Movie theater operators have had to adapt during the pandemic with closed theaters or reduced capacity at the ones that are opened. Movie theaters closed for several months last spring and part of last summer.

The Movieland complex reopened on July 1, but attendance had initially been poor but it has been improving in recent weeks, he said.