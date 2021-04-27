Plans scrapped for drive-in theater at the Movieland complex this summer

Drive-in movies are not coming to the parking lot of the Movieland at Boulevard Square complex.
New York-based Bow Tie Partners has withdrawn its request to seek approval for a special-use permit from Richmond to allow the company to turn the parking lot north of its main building into the seasonal temporary drive-in.
A public hearing on the proposal was slated to be held before the city Planning Commission on Monday. If it had been approved there, the request would have been sent to City Council for consideration.
"It recently became evident that we would not be able to construct and open the pop up drive-in concept in time for the full summer season and therefore the economics of doing so, absent the ability to capture a full season, no longer made sense," said Joseph Masher, the chief operating officer of Bow Tie Partners.
The withdrawal, he said, has nothing to do with a proposal by The Cordish Companies to turn the theater's 16.93-acre property into a casino resort featuring 18 restaurants, a 300-room hotel, community festival lawn, wellness center, resort pool and music hall. That proposal is competing with Washington media conglomerate Urban One for the city's only casino license.
If the Movieland property is not chosen for the casino proposal, Masher said "it is still business as usual" for the 17-screen Movieland complex at the northeast quadrant of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Leigh Street near Scott's Addition.
Bow Tie had submitted its special use permit request in mid February and had hoped to receive the necessary approval so it could start showing first-run movies at the drive-in beginning in late March or early April. The initial plan was to run the drive-in operation through late October and early November.
Plans had called for taking the 180-vehicle parking lot — basically north of the main Movieland building between it and the railroad tracks — for the drive-in. It would have accommodated up to 80 vehicles. The movie theaters would have continued to operate even while the drive-in was operating.
Bow Tie was considering the drive-in as a way to keep its operations afloat as the company as well as the entire movie theater industry continue to struggle in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Masher said. "The Movieland operation has suffered severe business losses due to COVID-19," he wrote in the company's application for the special permit.
Movie theater operators have had to adapt during the pandemic with closed theaters or reduced capacity at the ones that are opened. Movie theaters closed for several months last spring and part of last summer.
The Movieland complex reopened on July 1, but attendance had initially been poor but it has been improving in recent weeks, he said.
"The business is getting better each week," Masher said. "We did very very well this weekend with 'Mortal Kombat' and 'Demon Slayer' and the release calendar is getting more and more solid."
The parent company of Regal Entertainment, the nation’s second-largest movie theater operator which has six theaters in the Richmond region, temporarily shuttered all of its cinema locations in the U.S. in October after reopening them in the summer as a result of a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic.
Regal Cinemas announced in March that it would started reopening select theaters in early April, but the six theaters in the Richmond area remain dark, according to the company's website.
(804) 649-6379