Plastic manufacturing plant to open in Chesterfield, creating more than 300 jobs

An Israeli company that makes plastic houseware, garden storage and toy products sold at major retailers plans to open a manufacturing plant and distribution center in Chesterfield County.
Starplast USA plans to invest $17.7 million to take over an existing 228,000-square-foot facility at 2101 Bermuda Hundred Road east of Interstate 95 for its operations.
The plant should be operational in March and eventually employ more than 300 people within three years, a company spokesperson said. About 100 workers should be hired in the first year of operation.
Starplast opened its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Houston in 2018, which allowed it to respond to the needs of major U.S. retailers that sell its products including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot.
The company's rapid growth in recent years has made it necessary to expand and add a second U.S. plant, said Hama Haj-Yahya, the executive assistant to Starplast CEO Danny Schwartz. A third U.S. plant is being considered as well, she said.
Starplast, founded in Israel in 1958, chose Virginia because of the state's proximity to a large portion of the U.S. population, to distribution centers and to the Port of Virginia.
"And of course because of that workforce over there. You have a lot of qualified employees ... a very good workforce over there," she said.
Virginia successfully competed with Ohio and Pennsylvania for the project, which was announced by Gov. Ralph Northam's office on Tuesday afternoon. The governor's office announcement said the 300 new jobs would be created over five years.
But Haj-Yahya said the company expects more rapid employment growth. Starplast expects to hire about 100 workers in 2022, have 200 employees working at the plant the following year and have a total of about 350 workers during the third year, she said.
When the company opened its plant in Houston in 2018, about 100 employees worked there that first year, she said. Now the company has about 400 workers.
"So I think the growth will be also similar," she said.
"They're very bullish," Matt McLaren, the senior project manager for the Chesterfield Economic Development department, said about the company's planned rapid growth.
The facility can be expanded by an additional 125,000 square feet, McLaren said.
Starplast is a family-owned business that makes a range of plastic products such as drawer carts, laundry hampers and baskets, decorative storage bins and baskets, food storage, kitchen organization bins, garden deck boxes and outdoor toys.
After growing in Israel, Starplast entered the global plastics market in the 1970s. More than 90% of production has been exported to Europe, North America, Australia and Japan since 1976.
