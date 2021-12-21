Plastic manufacturing plant to open in Chesterfield, creating more than 300 jobs

An Israeli company that makes plastic houseware, garden storage and toy products sold at major retailers plans to open a manufacturing plant and distribution center in Chesterfield County.

Starplast USA plans to invest $17.7 million to take over an existing 228,000-square-foot facility at 2101 Bermuda Hundred Road east of Interstate 95 for its operations.

The plant should be operational in March and eventually employ more than 300 people within three years, a company spokesperson said. About 100 workers should be hired in the first year of operation.

Starplast opened its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Houston in 2018, which allowed it to respond to the needs of major U.S. retailers that sell its products including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Home Depot.

The company's rapid growth in recent years has made it necessary to expand and add a second U.S. plant, said Hama Haj-Yahya, the executive assistant to Starplast CEO Danny Schwartz. A third U.S. plant is being considered as well, she said.

Starplast, founded in Israel in 1958, chose Virginia because of the state's proximity to a large portion of the U.S. population, to distribution centers and to the Port of Virginia.