Prince George aluminum extrusion manufacturer plans $101.7 million expansion project

A Prince George County-based manufacturer of aluminum extrusions is making a major expansion to its operations to meet increasing customer demand.

Service Center Metals plans to invest $101.7 million to expand manufacturing operations, creating 94 new jobs, the company and the governor's office announced Tuesday.

The expansion will be the fifth for Service Center Metals since it started operations in 2003 in the SouthPoint Business Park in Prince George.

This time the company will build two new facilities - a 91,000-square-foot aluminum extrusion plant and a 170,000-square-foot compact remelt plant - in the nearby Crosspointe office park. This expansion adds a third aluminum extrusion press.

"This is the largest individual expansion that we've ever done in terms of additional capacity as well as the capital invested," said Scott Kelley, the company's co-founder, president and CEO.

"We are currently operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and we can sell every pound we can make. We're sold out through the end of the year," he said. "I wish we had the equipment right now. Business is good."