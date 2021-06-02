Private equity firm buying majority interest in Chesterfield-based Care Advantage with plans to accelerate growth

Care Advantage, one of Virginia’s largest at-home health care providers, is getting a new owner.
Four years after being sold to one private equity firm, another private investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P., plans to acquire a majority stake in the Chesterfield County-based business.
Terms of the deal, announced Wednesday, were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July.
The Care Advantage name and management team will remain.
Searchlight Capital acquired Care Advantage from BelHealth Investment Partners LLC, a New York-based health care-focused private equity firm that had bought the business in January 2017 from its founder.
Searchlight said it plans to support Care Advantage's growth in its existing markets and accelerate expansion into new states across the U.S.
"We are confident that Care Advantage is well positioned to benefit from strong organic growth in the sector over the long term," Phil Bacal, managing director at Searchlight, said in a statement. "The senior population increasingly needs lower-cost caregiving alternatives that allow them to age comfortably in their own homes.”
Care Advantage had been on a rapid growth expansion under BelHealth's ownership. For instance, it completed 12 acquisition deals to add to Care Advantage's business in the three years since buying the company.
Care Advantage now offers in-home care services to patients in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Delaware through 30 branch locations. The company had operated 12 offices solely in Virginia when the business was sold in 2017.
The company served 11,000 patients last year with more than 8,000 employees. The company’s personal care aides, certified nursing assistants, skilled nurses and therapists provide individuals care they need from their homes.
The business was founded in 1988 by Deborah J. Johnston, a registered nurse.
Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage since 2018, said he looks forward to partnering with Searchlight to build "upon our strong legacy of care and to further ignite our mission of serving the community.”
The idea is for Care Advantage to grow exponentially over the next couple of years, he said. "We will work to fill out the communities we serve in the Mid-Atlantic - in Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware - but we will be working together with our M&A [mergers and acquisition] strategy."
Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $8 billion in assets under management with offices in New York, London and Toronto.
