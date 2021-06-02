Private equity firm buying majority interest in Chesterfield-based Care Advantage with plans to accelerate growth

Care Advantage now offers in-home care services to patients in Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia and Delaware through 30 branch locations. The company had operated 12 offices solely in Virginia when the business was sold in 2017.

The company served 11,000 patients last year with more than 8,000 employees. The company’s personal care aides, certified nursing assistants, skilled nurses and therapists provide individuals care they need from their homes.

The business was founded in 1988 by Deborah J. Johnston, a registered nurse.

Tim Hanold, CEO of Care Advantage since 2018, said he looks forward to partnering with Searchlight to build "upon our strong legacy of care and to further ignite our mission of serving the community.”

The idea is for Care Advantage to grow exponentially over the next couple of years, he said. "We will work to fill out the communities we serve in the Mid-Atlantic - in Virginia, Maryland, D.C. and Delaware - but we will be working together with our M&A [mergers and acquisition] strategy."

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $8 billion in assets under management with offices in New York, London and Toronto.