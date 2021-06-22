Private equity group buys majority stake in 66-year-old Chesterfield engineering and architecture firm

A private equity investment firm has bought a majority ownership stake in Austin Brockenbrough & Associates LLC, a Chesterfield County-based engineering and architecture firm founded in 1955.

Godspeed Capital Management LP acquired the stake in the company, which employs about 45 people with its headquarters in the Boulders office park.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the previous ownership group, which included managers of the business, has retained a minority stake.

“The added investment gives us some resources to be able to grow, both with technical infrastructure and hiring,” said Bob Polino, managing principal for Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, which is named for its founder.

The company will keep its name, as well as its office in the Richmond area.

"We are proud of our heritage and happy to keep the name," Polino said.

Austin Brockenbrough & Associates provides civil, mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, as well as architecture, land surveying, and subsurface utility engineering. Most of its work is done in federal, state and local government contracting.