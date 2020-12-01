Publix sets opening date for Carytown store

Publix is opening its store in the Carytown Exchange development next week.

The Florida-based supermarket chain announced Tuesday that it will open its 16th area grocery store on Dec. 9.

The 48,000-square-foot store will be the anchor tenant in Carytown Exchange on West Cary Street. The store has been under construction for about a year.

The store will be near the Ellwood Avenue and South Thompson Street edge of the property.

Parking will be under the grocery store and in a two-level parking garage adjacent to the store. Lower-level parking will be on grade with Ellwood Avenue, while upper-level parking and the grocery store will be on grade with Cary Street.

A building housing tenants along Ellwood Avenue — across the street from the Carytown Place shopping center — would front the lower level of the Carytown Exchange parking deck.

The Carytown Exchange development is taking root where the former Richmond Shopping Center had operated for decades. Demolition on the former shopping center began in June 2019.

Ukrop’s Super Markets operated one of its busiest stores in the former shopping center for decades until the family-owned chain was sold to Martin’s Food Markets in 2010.