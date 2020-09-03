Puritan Cleaners is buying longtime rival dry cleaning business

Their father started a dry cleaning business in 1956 and then merged his business with HandCraft Cleaners in 1970.

"It was a hard thing to back away from," Jay Nichols said about the family selling its retail business. "But it was the right time. Dry cleaning is an industry that has gotten beaten up pretty hard in the last 30 years."

HandCraft had approached Puritan's owner a couple of times over the past several years about buying the business. "The time just never seemed right for us until now," Glover said.

Another factor for the Nichols family to sell was that none of Jay Nichols' children or his brothers' children are interested in working in the retail business. "We certainly tried to get the kids interested in that business. We made the decision that if we didn't have a Nichols running the thing, we were not going to go out and get an outsider."

Meanwhile, the Nichols family, including the third generation members, has shifted its business operations more into providing laundry services to hospitals and medical offices in seven states in the Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast.

Their Richmond-based HandCraft Services Co. processes more than 74 million pounds of linen annually for more than 65 hospitals and 1,000 medical practices.