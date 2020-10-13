Rage RVA smash-room business is moving to the Fan District

Rage RVA has found a bigger location for a place where people pay to vent their rage or anger by smashing items within a room.

The business is moving to 2403 W. Main St. in the Fan District.

The 5,200-square-foot space should be ready on Oct. 20, said co-owner Nicole Cline, although some customers who have appointments before then are being honored.

Cline and her wife, Sue, opened their first location in a small warehouse space on Hospital Street in Richmond's East End in March 2019.

The new Rage RVA is nearly three times as big as the original space and will have space for two smash rooms, two rooms to smash cars, two rooms to paint splatter and a party room, Cline said.

"The reason we are moving is to upgrade from where we were so we can offer more," she said.

The added space will allow for the business to offer Splatter RVA, a paint room where people wear ponchos, protective googles and footwear and are given three 8-ounce squeezable bottles of paint that glow in the dark. Customers also get a 8-by-10 canvass to take home.