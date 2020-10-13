Rage RVA smash-room business is moving to the Fan District

Rage RVA has found a bigger location for a place where people pay to vent their rage or anger by smashing items within a room.
The business is moving to 2403 W. Main St. in the Fan District.
The 5,200-square-foot space should be ready on Oct. 20, said co-owner Nicole Cline, although some customers who have appointments before then are being honored.
Cline and her wife, Sue, opened their first location in a small warehouse space on Hospital Street in Richmond's East End in March 2019.
The new Rage RVA is nearly three times as big as the original space and will have space for two smash rooms, two rooms to smash cars, two rooms to paint splatter and a party room, Cline said.
"The reason we are moving is to upgrade from where we were so we can offer more," she said.
The added space will allow for the business to offer Splatter RVA, a paint room where people wear ponchos, protective googles and footwear and are given three 8-ounce squeezable bottles of paint that glow in the dark. Customers also get a 8-by-10 canvass to take home.
Other rage rooms across the country are offering similar paint splatter rooms, Cline said, as a way to attract families and younger customers. The youngest age now allowed to be a customer at Rage RVA is 13 years old.
"A lot of young kids want to do something so this would give them an option," she said. "Plus, it would be fun for families."
The location was another factor for moving. They wanted Rage RVA to be in a more mainstream location to attract more customers.
The space on West Main Street is near several popular bars and restaurants, including being next door to F.W. Sullivan's restaurant and bar. And it is close to Virginia Commonwealth University's academic campus.
"I fell in love with this location. Tons and tons of people are walking up and down Main Street," Cline said.
Rage RVA had planned to move to a building at 4827 Forest Hill Ave. but "separated from that relationship at the end of September. It now has become a legal issue," she said, declining to provide specifics.
The owners had to quickly find a new location, she said.
At Rage RVA, customers wear coveralls, gloves and a face shield to go into a room to smash all sorts of breakables.
The cost ranges from $20 for a 5-minute session to $60 for 20 minutes.
Appointments must be made for smash sessions on Tuesdays through Saturday. The owners are thinking about extending the hours beyond 8 p.m. and being open on Sundays.
Get details at www.ragerva.com.
(804) 649-6379