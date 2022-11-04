Read the document: Development plans accepted for redeveloping area around Coliseum

The first step in a plan to redevelop a section of downtown moved forward this week, with the announcement of a deadline for developers to submit plans.

The Economic Development Authority of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority opened the submission process, which will last until Dec. 22.

Plans will be considered for the first phase of the City Center Innovation District, which includes about 20 downtown blocks.

"The vision for City Center is to redevelop the area to become a mixed-use, mixed-income urban innovation district destination anchored by a headquarter hotel supporting the Greater Richmond Convention Center along with commercial, educational, and residential development to create a dynamic downtown," according to a 242-page Request for Interest document.

The initial portion includes nine acres bounded by north Fifth and Seventh streets and east Marshall and Leigh streets, which includes the Blues Armory and Richmond Coliseum.

The city document said a goal is to develop a 500-room hotel with meeting space, among other amenities.

A site visit for developers is scheduled on Nov. 29. An announcement is expected by spring or summer, the document said.