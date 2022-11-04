Green Top began just a short distance from where the giant store is today. In the beginning, the store was a service station selling beer and gas. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
The Economic Development Authority of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority opened the submission process, which will last until Dec. 22.
Plans will be considered for the first phase of the City Center Innovation District, which includes about 20 downtown blocks.
"The vision for City Center is to redevelop the area to become a mixed-use, mixed-income urban innovation district destination anchored by a headquarter hotel supporting the Greater Richmond Convention Center along with commercial, educational, and residential development to create a dynamic downtown," according to a 242-page Request for Interest document.