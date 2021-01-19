Real estate firm leasing space in mixed-use project in Richmond’s West End

Joyner Fine Properties is leasing space in the Westhampton Commons mixed-use development that is under construction on Patterson and Libbie avenues.
The real estate company, a subsidiary of the Virginia Credit Union, will continue to operate its office at 319 and 315 Maple Ave., which is a couple of blocks away.
Joyner will take 5,500 square feet of space on the second floor of a new five-story building that is under construction on Patterson Avenue across the street from a Pleasants Hardware store.
Westhampton Commons is the $73 million development on the site of the former Westhampton School property in Richmond’s West End.
Leasing the space in the new building will provide additional room for Joyner’s team of residential real estate agents, the company said.
“Our current locations at Maple [Avenue] are completely full due to our growth,” John Stone, Joyner's president, said in a statement. “We remain committed to operating our existing five locations while creating room for further growth in the future with this additional space.”
Joyner will be joining financial brokerage Raymond James & Associates, which is leasing 22,700 square feet on the first two floors of that five-story building to be the development's largest single office tenant.
Both Joyner and Raymond James should move into their new space in the fall 2021.
Raymond James announced in early November its plans to consolidate offices in Riverfront Plaza in downtown Richmond and on Westerre Parkway in Henrico County into the Westhampton Commons space.
Westhampton Commons’ new building on Patterson Avenue has a total of 39,000 square feet of space for office, retail or restaurant uses. After the Raymond James and Joyner deals, about 3,800 square feet is now available for office use.
About 7,000 square feet has been designated for a possible restaurant and retail tenants on the first floor.
Thalhimer Realty Partners, the project’s developer, is looking to lease about 4,000 square feet for a restaurant. No leases have been signed for retail or restaurant tenants. Thalhimer Realty Partners is the investment and development subsidiary of Henrico County-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
Renovation of the former Westhampton School building at the corner of Patterson and Libbie is completed.
One tenant - Spider Management Co. LLC, which provides investment management services to the University of Richmond and affiliated foundations - moved into its 9,100 square feet of space on the third floor earlier this month. The other tenants are in various stages of design and build out.
In the new building under construction on Patterson Avenue, plans also call for 66 apartments on the third, fourth and fifth floors. That new building should be ready in the summer or early fall.
Behind that structure is a 371-vehicle, five-story parking deck, which is completed. The project also has 73 surface parking spaces.
A 62-unit apartment building is under construction that will wrap two sides of the parking deck by fronting Park Avenue to the north. That apartment building should be completed next November.
Virginia Credit Union, which acquired Joyner Fine Properties in 2019, is providing financing for the project, with Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. serving as the general contractor.
