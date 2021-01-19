Real estate firm leasing space in mixed-use project in Richmond’s West End

Both Joyner and Raymond James should move into their new space in the fall 2021.

Raymond James announced in early November its plans to consolidate offices in Riverfront Plaza in downtown Richmond and on Westerre Parkway in Henrico County into the Westhampton Commons space.

Westhampton Commons’ new building on Patterson Avenue has a total of 39,000 square feet of space for office, retail or restaurant uses. After the Raymond James and Joyner deals, about 3,800 square feet is now available for office use.

About 7,000 square feet has been designated for a possible restaurant and retail tenants on the first floor.

Thalhimer Realty Partners, the project’s developer, is looking to lease about 4,000 square feet for a restaurant. No leases have been signed for retail or restaurant tenants. Thalhimer Realty Partners is the investment and development subsidiary of Henrico County-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

Renovation of the former Westhampton School building at the corner of Patterson and Libbie is completed.