Recipients of unemployment benefits could see delay this week after computer system disruption, VEC warns

Virginians who are receiving unemployment benefits could see a delay in their payments this week, partly because of a construction accident Tuesday that disrupted computer networks for several state agencies.

The Virginia Employment Commission, which administers unemployment benefits in the state, said Wednesday that payments this week could be delayed by two days.

The federal bank holiday on Monday had already resulted in delayed payments. On Tuesday, a Verizon cable was accidentally struck by equipment at a sewer project outside the Virginia Information Technologies Agency in Chesterfield County, causing connectivity problems for the Virginia Department of Elections, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Employment Commission, an agency that already has been hit by an unprecedented number of filings for unemployment benefits because of job losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outage also affected the VEC’s online portal where people apply for unemployment benefits, a spokeswoman for the agency said.