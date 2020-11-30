Regulatory agency in China clears deal for Genworth Financial to be acquired by China-based investment company

The Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. said Monday that its long-delayed acquisition by a China-based investment company cleared an important hurdle from a regulatory agency in China.

Genworth and China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co. Ltd. said the planned acquisition won reapproval from China’s economic management agency — the National Development and Reform Commission, or NDRC.

News of the reapproval sent shares of Genworth rising more than 9% Monday in trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock closed at $4.54 per share, up 39 cents, or 9.4%.

Genworth, which sells long-term care insurance and mortgage insurance, is a major employer in the Richmond area and in Virginia.

China Oceanwide agreed to buy Genworth for $2.7 billion, or $5.43 per share, in October 2016. But the deal has been delayed 16 times, mostly because Genworth was seeking approval from numerous state and federal regulatory agencies in the U.S.

On Monday, the companies said they were working on another extension of the deal until Dec. 31, to give China Oceanwide time to complete the final steps.