Renovation of Hardywood brewery's original location plus new residential development make centerpiece of Brewer's Row

"I think it is exciting to see how breweries can favorably impact the revitalization of a neighborhood, and it is exciting to see how this will take shape over the next year or two," he said.

Just down the street from Hardywood on Ownby Lane, Main Line Brewery owners Sterling Roberts and Gary McDowell see the new residential development as a positive, too. The brewery has just leased an additional one-acre parking lot to expand and add more tables and seating.

Hardywood sold its two buildings on Ownby Lane to Spy Rock in February 2020 and has leased back the building housing its taproom. Hardywood also has a large brewing facility and destination taproom in the West Creek office park in Goochland County.

"We bought Hardywood’s [Richmond] building from them and renovated it for them, and we are happy to have those guys stay in the city and keep their original headquarters," Basham said. "It is great for the city, and we see this as a partnership with them."

"Everything we are doing there is because Hardywood has created a recognition of the area," he said.