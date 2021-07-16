Residential boom is about to hit the Innsbrook office park in Henrico as developers plan for thousands of new apartments

The proposal to rezone the property under the county’s urban mixed-use designation had been scheduled to be considered at the Henrico Planning Commission on July 15, but the request was deferred.

Highwoods purchased the Elks Lodge property last year. The concert pavilion, which is located on Highwoods property, and the Elks Lodge both will be relocated before major construction on the project begins, she said.

The Innsbrook Foundation, which operates the concert series with the Innsbrook Owners Association, is working with Highwoods to find a more central location in the park for the concert venue, while the Elks are looking for a permanent home, DuFrane said. Both are allowed to stay in their current locations until they find a new place, she said.

Most of the developments in Innsbrook, she said, have been on the south side of the office park — between West Broad Street and Nuckols Road. She hopes the Highwoods project will bring more attention to the northern part of the park.

“I would like for [the I-295] entrance to be the new main entrance. I think the north end will kick that off. We need retail; we need amenities back in this area,” DuFrane said.