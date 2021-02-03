Restaurants and retail space planned for development across from The Diamond

Imagine sitting at a sports bar across the street from The Diamond before or after a Richmond Flying Squirrels game. Or you might go through a drive-thru restaurant there to pick up some food.
Those are some of the ideas that Thalhimer Realty Partners is contemplating for a 2.65-acre parcel on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard at Ellen Road that it owns and wants to turn into a retail development.
The site - current home to the Idealease truck leasing operations - is across from the Arthur Ashe Center and The Diamond and is north of the Greyhound bus station. It is just south of a Wawa gas station and convenience store.
Thalhimer Realty Partners, the investment and development subsidiary of Henrico County-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, is developing Scott's Walk, a 20,000-square-foot development with retail and restaurant space.
"We have had a lot of interest, but no leases to announce," said Jason Guillot, a principal with Thalhimer Realty Partners.
"So many restaurant concepts are adapting in real time to what they see as a permanent change in consumer behavior as a result of the pandemic, with the goal of incorporating a drive-thru or curbside-pickup option for their customers," he said. "Because of the city’s crusade against drive-thrus, this site is one of the last opportunities in the area to have a centrally-located and well-parked retail development with drive-thru as an option."
The city changed zoning regulations in the last couple of years year that restricted drive-thru restaurants along West Broad Street and parts of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. But this property can have drive-thru restaurants by zoning right.
That, along with restaurants wanting to offer drive-thru services because of the pandemic, has increased interest in the site, he said.
Depending upon what tenants sign leases and how much space they want, the project could have two or three restaurants with some service retail spots.
Plans call for Scott's Walk to be ready to open in the fall of 2022, Guillot said.
The property also is important because it is one of the gateway's into the city from Interstate 95 and is across the street from The Diamond, where the city and Virginia Commonwealth University are working toward a redevelopment plan to replace the stadium as part of the proposed VCU Athletics Village. An announcement on those plans could come this spring.
"We feel responsible to build a quality development there," Guillot said about Scott's Walk.
The project will have an urban and industrial feel and look, which is a nod to the nearby Scott's Addition neighborhood. It won't be the typical suburban strip center, he said.
An entity tied to Thalhimer Realty Partners bought the two parcels - at 3002 and 3064 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. - for a total of 2.65 acres for $4 million in January 2020, city online property records show.
Idealease continued to lease the property, but the commercial truck lease and rental company is relocating operations elsewhere in the region in March, Guillot said.
Connie Jordan Nielsen and Annie O’Connor of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer are the exclusive leasing representatives for Scott's Walk.
(804) 649-6379