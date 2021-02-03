Restaurants and retail space planned for development across from The Diamond

The city changed zoning regulations in the last couple of years year that restricted drive-thru restaurants along West Broad Street and parts of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. But this property can have drive-thru restaurants by zoning right.

That, along with restaurants wanting to offer drive-thru services because of the pandemic, has increased interest in the site, he said.

Depending upon what tenants sign leases and how much space they want, the project could have two or three restaurants with some service retail spots.

Plans call for Scott's Walk to be ready to open in the fall of 2022, Guillot said.

The property also is important because it is one of the gateway's into the city from Interstate 95 and is across the street from The Diamond, where the city and Virginia Commonwealth University are working toward a redevelopment plan to replace the stadium as part of the proposed VCU Athletics Village. An announcement on those plans could come this spring.

"We feel responsible to build a quality development there," Guillot said about Scott's Walk.

The project will have an urban and industrial feel and look, which is a nod to the nearby Scott's Addition neighborhood. It won't be the typical suburban strip center, he said.