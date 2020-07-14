A shortage of coins - quarters, dimes, nickels and pennies - caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has businesses across the country and in the Richmond region grappling with sometimes being unable to give change for customers.
National chains, such as Kroger and Home Depot, and independent retailers, including Gelati Celesti ice cream business, have been asking customers to use exact change for cash transactions, use credit cards or are taking other steps to address the coin shortage.
"It's become a major inconvenience for us," said Steve Rosser, co-owner of the six Gelati Celesti shops in the Richmond region and one in Virginia Beach.
The bank his business uses has limited daily coin purchases for his stores to a single roll of each type of coin amid the shortage. That makes it harder to make change for customers who continue to use cash, he said.
The Federal Reserve issued a warning last month about the coin shortage across the U.S., which was caused by the decline of cash transactions in the last couple of months as more consumers shifted toward contactless purchases.
Signs at the cash registers at the Home Depot store on Carmia Way in Chesterfield County ask customers to use exact change for cash transactions.
Kroger, the nation's largest traditional supermarket chain, is no longer giving customers coin change.
Instead, Kroger urges customers to give exact change or consider some other form of payment that doesn't require getting change back in coins. The supermarket chain also is encouraging shoppers to "round up" their cash purchase to the nearest dollar to support the company’s food relief initiatives.
"Like many retailers and businesses, we are adjusting to the temporary shortage in several ways," Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, which operates 18 area stores, said in a statement.
"Customers can switch their payment type (e.g., use debit or credit vs. cash), and through our upgraded technology, we can now load coin change to their loyalty card for use during the next shopping trip, provide coin change at a lane with coins available or round up their order to support The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation, a public charity committed to creating communities free of hunger and waste."
The Federal Reserve, which manages coin inventories and their distribution to depository institutions like banks, said in a statement in June that the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly disrupted" the supply chain and circulation patterns for U.S. coins.
While the U.S. Mint curbed production of new coins to protect employees from the virus, coin deposits to the Federal Reserve also were down, the U.S. central bank said, adding it expected the issue would resolve once the economy opens up more broadly.
The Federal Reserve's steps were being taken to address low coin inventories, such as working with the Mint to maximize coin production capacity and allocating available supplies of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters to depository institutions.
On June 30, the Federal Reserve added that a U.S. Coin Task Force was being created to address the shortage, saying in a statement that it was going to take collective efforts to "get coin moving again."
"With establishments like retail shops, bank branches, transit authorities and laundromats closed, the typical places where coin enters our society have slowed or even stopped the normal circulation of coin," the Federal Reserve said in its statement.
The shortage has meant that Geltati Celesti may have to give customers more change than they are due - such as giving a nickel when the customer is owed three pennies, Rosser said. Or the business has to ask if the customer can pay with a credit or debit card, he said.
To help deal with the coin shortage, Geltati Celesti also has been shifting coins among its locations, he said. The company will open its sixth Richmond-area ice cream shop in the Swift Creek Place shopping center in Chesterfield on Thursday.
"So if a store in Scott's Addition has extra coins, we may take them to our Short Pump [store]," Rosser said.
Gelati Celeste has been considering whether to shift to a model of only taking debit and credit cards for purchases because of the coin shortage, Rosser said.
"We haven't reached that point, but will continue to monitor the situation," Rosser said.
