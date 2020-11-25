Retailers plan for a holiday selling season like no other — plus Richmond-area holiday shopping hours

“It will be a little unique of a holiday season this year,” Snyder said. “First and foremost is the health and safety and well being of everyone who shops here at the center is paramount to us. People are going to be very conscious of interacting with other people in shopping at stores.”

Short Pump Town Center has an advantage over most other malls during the pandemic — it is an open-air shopping center. “Being an open air center is a benefit for us. Customers feel more comfortable coming to our center because of that,” he said.

Some of the mall’s tenants have restrictions on the number of customers that can be inside a store at any given time, meaning some shoppers may have to stand outside — socially distanced, of course — to wait to get inside.

Some of Short Pump’s retailers are using a Spot Holder waiting list app where shoppers put their name and telephone number into the app and are contacted when it is their turn to enter the store. “Retailers are trying to come up with ways so people don’t have wait in lines,” Snyder said.

***

Increasing consumer anxiety about health and safety is already having an impact on holiday shopping plans, according to a survey conducted by consulting firm Deloitte.