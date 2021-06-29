Returning to the office: Companies like Capital One, Dominion Energy and CarMax adopting hybrid work models

"It has now been over a year since tens of thousands of associates at Capital One transformed their homes and apartments into offices," Fairbank said in the letter. "Despite all that has happened, Capital One has persevered. In fact, we have thrived. We have taken care of customers, welcomed thousands of new colleagues, and remained financially resilient under stress. We have adapted strikingly well, and we have found that we can be highly effective in a virtual work environment. This way of working felt new and strange a year ago. Today, it feels almost normal."

In the Richmond area, Capital One employs about 13,000 workers at its campus in the West Creek office park of Goochland County, at offices in Henrico County and at a data center in Chesterfield County. It also has two Capital One Cafe banking locations.

Under the new work plan, Capital One employees will work remotely on Mondays and Fridays "or from wherever they work best," Fairbank said in the letter. Employees will work at offices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

"We strongly encourage associates [employees] to come into the office and spend meaningful time there in collaboration with their colleagues" on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the letter from Fairbank said.