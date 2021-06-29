Returning to the office: Companies like Capital One, Dominion Energy and CarMax adopting hybrid work models

A growing number of Richmond-area employers are telling their employees when they will return to their offices - and some are allowing employees to continue to work from home at least part of the week as the COVID-19 pandemic retreats.
Financial services and credit card company Capital One Financial Corp., the Richmond region's largest private employer, told workers on Tuesday it is planning to keep a hybrid work model in which employees will spend part of their time working at home and part of their time working at their offices.
"Capital One will be a hybrid work company going forward," Richard Fairbank, Capital One's founder and chief executive officer, said in a letter sent to the company's employees on Tuesday. The company shared the letter with the Richmond Times-Dispatch, but declined to comment further.
"That means that a significant majority of associates will spend some of their time working in the office and some of their time working virtually," Fairbank said. "We will also support fully-remote exceptions."
Capital One will officially adopt the hybrid model starting Sept. 7 for all of its U.S. locations.
Like many other businesses with office staff, Capital One has been operating with its employees working mostly remotely from home since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Virginia.
"It has now been over a year since tens of thousands of associates at Capital One transformed their homes and apartments into offices," Fairbank said in the letter. "Despite all that has happened, Capital One has persevered. In fact, we have thrived. We have taken care of customers, welcomed thousands of new colleagues, and remained financially resilient under stress. We have adapted strikingly well, and we have found that we can be highly effective in a virtual work environment. This way of working felt new and strange a year ago. Today, it feels almost normal."
In the Richmond area, Capital One employs about 13,000 workers at its campus in the West Creek office park of Goochland County, at offices in Henrico County and at a data center in Chesterfield County. It also has two Capital One Cafe banking locations.
Under the new work plan, Capital One employees will work remotely on Mondays and Fridays "or from wherever they work best," Fairbank said in the letter. Employees will work at offices on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
"We strongly encourage associates [employees] to come into the office and spend meaningful time there in collaboration with their colleagues" on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, the letter from Fairbank said.
The company said it will work to accommodate employees who need a fully remote work schedule.
The decision reflects what may amount to a large-scale shift in how office work is done.
Other Richmond-area companies have announced plans to incorporate remote work into their schedules.
Henrico-based Altria Group Inc., the parent company of cigarette giant Philip Morris USA, said last December that salaried employees can continue to work remotely after the pandemic ends. "We know our employees have been able to deliver strong results while working remotely and that they want to maintain the flexibility they’ve grown to appreciate over the past year," said Steve Callahan, a spokesperson for Altria.
Employees at Dominion Energy will return to the office starting July 1 - but they will have a flexible work schedule.
The Richmond-based company is instituting a one-year pilot program to have employees work three days a week at the office and two days at home, company spokesperson Ryan Frazier said. Managers will work with employees to determine a schedule that's appropriate, he said.
Most of Dominion’s downtown employees, which is about 15% of its total workforce of 17,000, have worked remotely for the past 15 months.
“Over the past 15 months, we at Dominion Energy have learned how productive our employees can be – both at their assigned workspaces and while working remotely – in the face of a global pandemic," Carter Reid, Dominion’s executive vice president and chief of staff, said in a statement.
"We’re working to balance workplace culture, employee flexibility and sustainability and are offering hybrid schedules to our employees under a year-long pilot program," she said. "Our goal is to maintain and grow our unique culture through in-person collaboration, socialization and teamwork, while preserving flexibility and reducing the time and environmental impacts of commuting.”
Dominion has about 2,500 employees downtown working at its 20-floor Canal Place building on East Canal Street, at its Eighth & Main building and at its Tredegar Street complex.
Automotive retailer CarMax plans to have its remote workers return on Sept. 7 to its corporate offices in the West Creek office park in Goochland and in leased space along the Canal Walk in downtown Richmond and in Shockoe Bottom.
But CarMax will provide enhanced flexibility enabling those office employees to work onsite and remotely. Many will be able to work remotely full-time, company spokesperson Jennifer Bartusiak said.
"As most corporate associates will work a 'hybrid' schedule going forward, we are reconfiguring our office spaces to facilitate collaboration between onsite and remote associates," she said.
"We also will continue to take measures to ensure our workplace is safe for all associates. Our office locations are important for fostering associate development, team collaboration and our exceptional workplace culture," she said. "Our approach to 'return to office' is enabling meaningful in-person interactions and collaboration, combined with continuing to provide flexibility to our associates."
