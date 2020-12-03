Revamped Small Business Development Center opens to serve Richmond-area businesses

A new organization has started operations to help small businesses in the Richmond region succeed amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic and beyond.
The Capital Region Small Business Development Center, or Capital Region SBDC, started operations last week with about $393,000 in funding from various sources, including federal CARES Act money passed this year to help businesses recover from the pandemic.
The organization is essentially a reboot of the Greater Richmond SBDC, which was a ChamberRVA operation that provided mentoring and other help to small businesses from 1998 to 2018, when the organization went on hiatus.
During its initial operation, the center supported more than 20,000 business clients, facilitated $334.1 million in capital investments, and supported the formation of more than 1,000 new ventures.
With the relaunch, the Small Business Development Center is being hosted by Virginia Community Capital, a nonprofit community development financial institution based in Richmond.
The SBDC will provide services such as business counseling, business development workshops and online and digital resources for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
"We are here first and foremost to help with business counseling, which is the SBA's word for consulting and coaching," said Ryann Lofchie, recently hired as the director of the Capital Region SBDC who formerly was the chief executive officer of The Frontier Project, a consulting company in Richmond.
Lofchie added that the service is available for "any client that wants some help, whether they have a small business idea they want to launch, or whether they are currently an entrepreneur and want some help.
"We have business experts that will be available to talk with any of our clients on a confidential, one-on-one basis," she said. "We also will be providing training and access to other content resources."
Most businesses have had some resiliency planning in place during the COVID-19 crisis, Lofchie said.
"I think this has lasted longer than any of us ever expected," she said. "They [small businesses] are at the point where it is getting really hard, and there is a need for someone to come alongside them and coach them. There is also a need on the technical side, matching entrepreneurs with resources that are out there for them."
The goal is to provide counseling for about 250 businesses a year, facilitate the creation of about 60 new businesses a year, help businesses access about $7 million in capital including loans and venture investments and help businesses create or retain about 250 jobs per year in the region, said Leah Fremouw, Virginia Community Capital's director of community innovation.
"On average, the SBDC will spend about five hours per client, counseling and providing support," Fremouw said.
The center is seeking to hire an assistant director and also looking to build a team of contractors to provide specialized help.
The funding includes $192,000 in CARES Act grant money from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The relaunch also is funded with local government support from Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, and Powhatan counties, and the town of Ashland and the city of Richmond.
Other supporters include Atlantic Union Bank and Region 4 of GO Virginia, a business-led economic development initiative. Permanent SBA funding is expected to start early in 2021.
The Capital Region SBDC is located at 7814 Carousel Lane, Suite 100, in Henrico County, but the organization is doing most of its work virtually during the pandemic. For more information, visit www.capitalregionvasbdc.com.
(804) 775-8123