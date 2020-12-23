Revitalizing neighborhoods: Housing nonprofit shifts strategy by buying mobile home park in Chesterfield

Bonnie Newton's previous landlord was not responsive to the multitude of problems she had at her mobile home.
In the five years she's lived in Bermuda Estates mobile home park in Chesterfield County, Newton has fallen through the rotten floor and has had to take showers at a local YMCA because the landlord refused to fix the problem. She also has tripped on unmarked road speed bumps in the community.
But Newton sees change coming.
Her new landlord - the Richmond-based nonprofit project:HOMES - has fixed her floor and the shower. And the organization, which bought the manufactured home community in September, told her she and her two sons are going to get a new mobile home in March.
"We're just so happy that the Lord sent them to us," Newton, 70, said about project:HOMES. “We're so glad because we thought we were all going to have to move."
For the past 28 years, the local nonprofit has prided itself on constructing and repairing homes for low-income individuals. The organization has built and renovated nearly 250 homes and has provided household repairs including weatherization to more than 10,000 homes.
Now, project:HOMES has shifted its strategy slightly by embarking on its biggest project yet: reviving the Bermuda Estates mobile home community off U.S. 1 and just north of state Route 10 in Chesterfield.
This is the first time project:HOMES has bought a manufactured housing community with plans to revitalize it.
The organization bought the 52-lot Bermuda Estates mobile home park in September for $1.7 million.
It plans to replace five mobile home units with new ones in 2021 including one for Newton and her family, and replace or renovate others over the next couple of years.
When project:HOMES bought the park, it was riddled with code violations, infrastructure issues and lack of maintenance - some similar to the ones Newton had faced.
Lee Householder, CEO of project:HOMES, said mobile home parks bring on a different set of challenges including having to maintain more than just the house itself. But it is a challenge Householder wanted to undertake.
Mobile home park residents typically own their homes but not the land. They rent the land from the park owner, but some residents may have to finance their homes or go through a rent-to-own program with the landlord.
A mobile home in the Richmond region typically costs about $20,000 for single-wide units, while new units can run between $35,000 to $50,000, Householder said.
Residents at Bermuda Estates pay between $400 and $500 a month in rent for the land and for water and sewer services.
Householder said project:HOMES wanted to invest in mobile homes as that type of housing tends to be overlooked when addressing affordable housing needs.
Such housing options tend to be cheaper in price compared to other detached single-family homes, but mobile homes are void of the density that typically comes with apartment buildings.
The organization wanted to do more than just rebuild or repair a few of the homes in the mobile home community.
The group wants to revamp the neighborhood with quality, energy-efficient livable mobile homes, said Marion Cake, the nonprofit's vice president of affordable housing development.
The problem is mobile homes typically weren’t built to last more than 15 years, Cake said. Instead, the homes are designed to be built inexpensively for ease of manufacturing and transportation, thus making them difficult to maintain over the years which results in the units not holding their financial value.
“The houses that we build are not just for the current generation, they’re for the next generation,” Cake said. “We put in quality materials and really make them long lasting homes.”
Making more durable, sustainably manufactured homes is the challenge, Cake said. The organization is searching for a supplier to meet its criteria.
The new mobile homes to be built also will be energy efficient, he said.
Another one of project:HOMES’ goal is to not only create better housing for low-income families, but to also change the stigma surrounding mobile home parks.
“We believe we can help the owners of these mobile homes create and preserve their own wealth by building a manufactured home that holds its value and doesn’t depreciate,” Cake said.
Laura Lafayette, the CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, said her organization has been made aware of the low quality and countless code violations within the Bermuda Estates mobile home park for few years now. This is not uncommon when it comes to mobile home parks, Lafayette said.
Mobile homes can be a fantastic opportunity to be a source of affordable housing, and can be made possible with work and partnerships with organizations such as project:HOMES, she said.
***
Over the next three years, project:HOMES will restore various aspects of the park, including increasing park lighting, updating water and sewage systems and repairing the roads. The organization also hopes to include a family-friendly outdoor space for residents to enjoy.
By next spring, the group plans to invested about $350,000 in the renovations, Cake said.
Current residents will not have to worry about being displaced, Cake said. Residents will have the option to either receive necessary repairs to their homes or opt in for a new house entirely at a cost that will be determined by a third party, he said.
Householder said the organization is collaborating with the nonprofit community development advocacy group Vibrant Communities Drive Change, formally known as Virginia Community Development Corp., to manage the financial end and provide grants for those who qualify. Additional grants also will be provided by the Virginia Housing agency, the Robins Foundation and Chesterfield County.
***
In the past 20 years since project:HOMES started its revitalization program, the organization has turned blighted areas of Richmond into vibrant neighborhoods.
Much of the revitalization work has taken place in Church Hill, where project:HOMES has built or renovate and then sold about 50 homes. But the group also has worked in Southern Barton Heights, Blackwell, Randolph and Carver neighborhoods as well as in areas of Henrico and Chesterfield counties and in Petersburg.
The organization's approach in the past had been to focus on tackling blight and vacancies in neighborhoods, but now it has shifted to addressing housing affordability.
But affordable housing is much more difficult to come by now than in the past, Cake said.
The average sales price for a single family home in Chesterfield is $325,225 as of November, an 7.6% increase from last year's price of $302,282, according to the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service. The average sales price in Chesterfield is lower than in the Richmond metropolitan area, which is $337,472 as of November.
The housing market in Richmond continues to grow, and has been exponentially for the past few years, said Lafayette with the Richmond Association of Realtors.
The spike in demand has in turn caused a drop in supply, creating upward pressure on the home prices that benefits sellers with a lot of equity, and not for first-time home buyers.
“If you’re talking to a Realtor, they’re having a difficult time bringing a single family detached home into the market that’s under $300,000, so it’s just a challenging time,” Lafayette said.
The Realtors group noticed the wide disparities within the housing market and found ways to make home buying easier for everyone by partnering with a variety of affordable housing groups such as the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust to create affordable housing opportunities
Even in a situation in which a person is not buying a house, that person is still buying into a community’s quality of life, Lafayette said.
“Our number one priority is how do we create a strong, viable quality of life that’s inclusive, and that allows everybody to participate in the opportunity to flourish and thrive in RVA,” Lafayette said.
***
Helping residents in the Bermuda Estates community have a better and healthier place to call home is a key priority for project:HOMES, Cake said.
“Success for us would be a bright park with lots of new units and infrastructure, and all the same wonderful people that live there now,” Cake said.
Newton is happy to hear that and to finally deal with an owner that follows through on its promises.
She was in the process of buying her mobile home from her previous landlord notwithstanding her continuous complaints and monthly payments for the home and the land.
By March, she should have her new mobile home.
"This is the best Christmas gift I could have asked for," Newton said.