Revitalizing neighborhoods: Housing nonprofit shifts strategy by buying mobile home park in Chesterfield

Bonnie Newton's previous landlord was not responsive to the multitude of problems she had at her mobile home.

In the five years she's lived in Bermuda Estates mobile home park in Chesterfield County, Newton has fallen through the rotten floor and has had to take showers at a local YMCA because the landlord refused to fix the problem. She also has tripped on unmarked road speed bumps in the community.

But Newton sees change coming.

Her new landlord - the Richmond-based nonprofit project:HOMES - has fixed her floor and the shower. And the organization, which bought the manufactured home community in September, told her she and her two sons are going to get a new mobile home in March.

"We're just so happy that the Lord sent them to us," Newton, 70, said about project:HOMES. “We're so glad because we thought we were all going to have to move."

For the past 28 years, the local nonprofit has prided itself on constructing and repairing homes for low-income individuals. The organization has built and renovated nearly 250 homes and has provided household repairs including weatherization to more than 10,000 homes.