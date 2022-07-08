Richmond ad agency joins list of businesses helping employees access abortion

When Kristen Cavallo decided to make a public comment on the Supreme Court’s decisions to overturn Roe v. Wade, she said her daughter was the one to spur her into action.

Cavallo, CEO of the award-winning Richmond ad firm The Martin Agency, said she was traveling with a group of mothers when the decision was announced.

“We’re all moms,” Cavallo said. “And we were talking about the implications on our kids of how this was going to affect their lives ... and then actually, my daughter called me.”

After speaking with her daughter, Cavallo took to LinkedIn to share with the world how she and the company plan to support their employees’ right to make “whatever choice you make.”

“I believe when and if you become a parent is up to you,” she wrote. “It is not my place to choose for you. It is my responsibility to offer health care support for whatever choice you make. ... We stand with you.”

The June 24 Supreme Court ruling also prompted other businesses to say employees would get help accessing an abortion in states that still allow it. Airbnb, Reddit, Snap, Netflix, Yelp, Wells Fargo, Microsoft, Rakuten, Starbucks and eBay are among major companies that said they would offer a travel benefit through their health care plans.

The ruling to overturn Roe, the 1973 decision that had provided a constitutional right to abortion, is expected to lead to abortion bans in about half of states, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he will seek additional restrictions in Virginia.

Cavallo said that since the Supreme Court’s ruling, the company has expanded health care benefits to include surrogacy assistance plus elective egg and sperm freezing in addition to reimbursable expenses of adoption, foster care, in vitro fertilization treatments, hysterectomies and vasectomies. The company will also offer a travel stipend to those who need health care out of state should they live somewhere affected by the court’s decision.

The range of benefits was agreed upon through multiple discussions with staff over a period of months to discuss what the court’s decisions could mean.

Cavallo said the agency even brought in outside counselors to facilitate what could be a difficult conversation for some.

“We had numerous sessions within our company of safe spaces for people to talk about what this would mean,” she said. “And I would say even for longer than that, expanding health care has been a point for the company.”

Cavallo said she believes that employees want employers to speak up on societal issues like these, especially in this case since the majority of the company’s staff are made up of women.

The Martin Agency employs about 400 people — 61.8% are female, 38.2% are male and 16.6% of the staff are parents, a company spokesperson said.

“I’m going to do everything I can to ensure that women are valued within this company,” Cavallo said. “Because I believe women are fully capable of making sound decisions.”

Cavallo, the first woman to lead the company since its start in 1965, said she wants all of her employees to feel supported regardless of their rank, race or gender. She joins a growing list of women-led companies that also have publicly commented on reproductive rights issues after the ruling. Prime examples include Bumble, led by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, led by Lauren Hobart.

“I believe that we have become very transparent and open with our staff over the last four years,” Cavallo said. “There’s very little that we wouldn’t talk about, or invite the staff to ask us about. So it felt like this was true to who we are and the way we run the company.”