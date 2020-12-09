Richmond advertising firm The Martin Agency named top ad firm of 2020 by Adweek magazine

For the second time in a little more than a decade, the Richmond-based advertising firm The Martin Agency has been named the top ad agency in the nation by an influential industry publication.
Adweek magazine this week named The Martin Agency its 2020 agency of the year. The Martin Agency previously received the distinction in 2009.
The recognition is "great" in any year, said Kristen Cavallo, The Martin Agency's chief executive officer, but it is especially satisfying during a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has roiled the global economy and put the advertising industry into a period of uncertainty.
"The ad market in the United States is the largest ad market in the world, and so to be ranked the agency of the year in the U.S. is a pretty high water mark," Cavallo said.
"There are only a handful of agencies in the last 11 years or so that have had this honor more than once - in fact there are three - and Martin is one of them," Cavallo said.
Adweek cited multiple reasons for naming Martin its agency of the year, among them the fact that the firm has managed to add clients and revenue and conduct some major ad campaigns this year, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin "stood out as the only 2020 U.S. Agency of the Year finalist to report double-digit growth to Adweek," the magazine reported.
The firm is expected to post about $22 million in net new and organic revenue for 2020, a growth rate of about 30% over the previous year.
That comes at a time when many advertising firms are either seeing losses or holding flat, Cavallo said. "Most companies have not been growing," she said.
"In Martin’s case we have grown 30% by revenue, and by margin Martin is up double digits," she said.
The agency has hired about 70 people this year and added eight clients, Cavallo said.
Among the Martin-produced advertisements that Adweek cited was an Oreo cookie ad that ran days before the presidential election that preached "unity and kindness in a country divided."
Another Martin campaign singled out by Adweek was an advertisement development earlier this year to promote retailer the donation of $30 million worth of clothing to families in need by Old Navy, a Martin Agency client. In May, The Martin Agency enlisted the work of Richmond artist Noah Scalin to create a large-scale anamorphic portrait of a mother and her two daughters formed entirely out of clothing.
Adweek also noted the agency's efforts at fostering diversity, including a talent development program that pairs employees of color from across disciplines with officers. About 24% of employees are people of color, while 62.8% identify as female and 37.2% identify as male, the magazine noted.
Cavallo said the recognition also shines a spotlight on the Richmond area's advertising industry. She noted that another Richmond-based firm, Arts & Letters Creative Co., was named among the top five fastest-growing agencies by revenue.
"I think it is a remarkable time in Richmond for the ad industry," Cavallo said. "If you are serious about advertising, Richmond is on the radar."
