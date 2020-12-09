Richmond advertising firm The Martin Agency named top ad firm of 2020 by Adweek magazine

For the second time in a little more than a decade, the Richmond-based advertising firm The Martin Agency has been named the top ad agency in the nation by an influential industry publication.

Adweek magazine this week named The Martin Agency its 2020 agency of the year. The Martin Agency previously received the distinction in 2009.

The recognition is "great" in any year, said Kristen Cavallo, The Martin Agency's chief executive officer, but it is especially satisfying during a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic has roiled the global economy and put the advertising industry into a period of uncertainty.

"The ad market in the United States is the largest ad market in the world, and so to be ranked the agency of the year in the U.S. is a pretty high water mark," Cavallo said.

"There are only a handful of agencies in the last 11 years or so that have had this honor more than once - in fact there are three - and Martin is one of them," Cavallo said.

Adweek cited multiple reasons for naming Martin its agency of the year, among them the fact that the firm has managed to add clients and revenue and conduct some major ad campaigns this year, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.