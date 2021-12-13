Richmond airport’s control tower to stay open around the clock

Richmond International Airport’s air traffic control tower will remain open around the clock.
The Federal Aviation Administration had considered closing the tower from midnight to 5 a.m., but the federal agency has dropped that proposal. The FAA officially informed the airport of the decision on Monday.
“It’s welcome news to learn from the FAA that the air traffic control tower at Richmond International Airport will continue to remain open 24/7/365,” said Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of Richmond International Airport.
“We are glad that the FAA listened to feedback from passenger airlines, cargo carriers, fixed base operators, air traffic controllers, and other stakeholders who all opposed the plan to close the air traffic control tower at night,” U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement.
“A busy commercial service airport like Richmond International needs to have a control tower that is operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” the senators said.
Last month, Warner and Kaine wrote a letter to the FAA director Stephen M. Dickson urging the agency to take into account safety issues and advocating that the airport control tower be kept operating around the clock.
Closing the air traffic control tower during the overnight hours raised concerns among airport officials, passenger airlines, cargo flight operators and others who worried that operations and safety at the airport could be affected.
The FAA said it was evaluating midnight shift staffing at 72 air traffic facilities nationwide in response to an audit of airport facility operating hours by the Office of Inspector General. The facilities were identified as not meeting the established minimum criteria for midnight shift operations.
A review of Richmond airport's operating hours was conducted, the FAA said, which required the airport to complete a comprehensive study including a cost/benefit analysis detailing life-cycle costs for equipment, utility costs, and staffing costs.
"Based on the review of the comprehensive study and input from RIC stakeholders, the decision has been made that operating hours will not be reduced at RIC," Jeffrey Szczygielski, the FAA's director of operational policy and implementation, wrote in a memo.