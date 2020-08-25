Richmond airport sees slight rebound in passenger traffic in July, but still dramatically down from a year ago

The number of passengers using Richmond International Airport improved slightly in July from the previous months, but the figures still show a dramatic decline from a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger traffic decreased 70% last month compared with July 2019, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.

Because of the pandemic, Richmond International Airport has experienced dramatic declines in travel as airlines reduced flights by historic levels. Passenger traffic dropped 79.9% in June, 91.6% in May, 96.4% in April, 50.4% in March.

The airport handled 116,185 passengers in July, down from 386,931 passengers using the airport a year ago.

For the calendar year, passenger traffic is down 57.6% compared with the same period a year ago.

American Airlines had the largest market share in July with 44.65% of the passengers using the airport.

Delta Air Lines, which began adding routes in July to its hubs including Detroit and New York LaGuardia, had the next largest market share with 15.66%. Delta typically has been the No. 1 or No. 2 carrier at the airport with a market share in the 30% to 35% range.