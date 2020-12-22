Richmond-area chapter of Boy Scouts of America pays $2.875 million for building in Henrico, where it plans to relocate in the spring

The group started looking about two years ago to buy a building rather than build one.

The Scouts found the right one in the Villa Park office complex, McGovern said.

"This building fits everything we need but at significantly less cost," he said. "It is a win-win for us. It does everything we want but over 50% less cost in making this happen."

The Scouts paid cash for the building - partly from the sale of its former offices and from fundraising efforts, he said.

The group also has raised about $1.3 million toward the $2.2 million in expected renovation costs on the building, which had been used for years by Draper Aden Associates, an engineering, surveying and environmental services firm which moved elsewhere in the county.

Fundraising efforts will continue to pay for the renovations, he said. "We have some commitments already, but we will have to raise more money to bring this to fruition," McGovern said.

The new building, which sits on 4.99 acres, will give the Boy Scouts more than double its current space. It also has 104 parking spaces.