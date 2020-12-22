Richmond-area chapter of Boy Scouts of America pays $2.875 million for building in Henrico, where it plans to relocate in the spring

Boy Scouts of America's Heart of Virginia Council, which has had its offices in Richmond's West End for 28 years, is moving to Henrico County next year.
The local chapter of Boy Scouts of America acquired a 26,290-square-foot office building at 8090 Villa Park Drive for $2.875 million this month. It plans to spend another $2.2 million renovating the building - which is off Parham Road - before moving there sometime in late April.
The building was assessed for $2.818 million, according to the county's online property records.
The Boy Scouts has been operating from 4015 Fitzhugh Ave., off West Broad Street, since 1992. That building was sold in early October for $1.55 million, but the group is leasing it from the new owners until moving.
The sale of the Fitzhugh Avenue building and the purchase of the one in Henrico was part of a multi-year strategy of updating the local Boy Scouts' operations.
The group, which serves thousands of Scouts in counties of central Virginia, embarked on a fundraising campaign in 2014 to raise money to build new offices as well as to build a center focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics and a leadership pavilion at its camp in Goochland County. The center and pavilion have since been built.
But finding the land and constructing an office building came with a higher price tag than initially expected, said George M. McGovern, Scout executive and CEO at the Boy Scouts of America's Heart of Virginia Council.
The group started looking about two years ago to buy a building rather than build one.
The Scouts found the right one in the Villa Park office complex, McGovern said.
"This building fits everything we need but at significantly less cost," he said. "It is a win-win for us. It does everything we want but over 50% less cost in making this happen."
The Scouts paid cash for the building - partly from the sale of its former offices and from fundraising efforts, he said.
The group also has raised about $1.3 million toward the $2.2 million in expected renovation costs on the building, which had been used for years by Draper Aden Associates, an engineering, surveying and environmental services firm which moved elsewhere in the county.
Fundraising efforts will continue to pay for the renovations, he said. "We have some commitments already, but we will have to raise more money to bring this to fruition," McGovern said.
The new building, which sits on 4.99 acres, will give the Boy Scouts more than double its current space. It also has 104 parking spaces.
The extra room will enable the Scouts to be have space for its various programs and for a training center for volunteers. "We don't have the ability now to train our leaders. The current conference room can only hold 50 people and no break out rooms," he said.
The group's Scout Shop that sells scouting uniforms and other items will get much larger in the new office building, he said. "It is so cramped now that we couldn't carry much in the way of uniforms."
Rebecca Barricklow, assistant vice president at commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International, and Joe Marchetti, the managing director at Colliers, represented the local Boy Scouts chapter in find a new building.
“It was challenging to find a building that met all its requirements but once we came across this property, we knew it was for them," “It was a sincere pleasure being able to work with Boy Scouts on its hunt for a new headquarters,” Barricklow said. "The building will be transformed into a state-of-the-art facility that will have an incredible impact on its future as an organization and its Virginia community.”
Wood Thornton, Colliers' senior vice president, and Jimmy Martin, a vice president with Colliers, represented the seller, Swag Partners LLC.
(804) 649-6379