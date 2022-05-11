Richmond-area drivers brace for even higher fuel prices

When Monica Hutchinson started driving for Uber a little over a year ago, it was a means to make extra money, but now it’s becoming harder to break even at the gas pump as prices continue to climb.

Despite the challenges, Hutchinson said she still enjoys driving part-time.

“It all started during the pandemic and I just needed to get out of the house,” Hutchinson, 41, said. “My kids were at home — I have two high schoolers and another home from college — my husband is a barber and he’s at home. My thought was I need to get out of this house.”

At first, Hutchinson said she’d sink every penny she earned as a driver toward her three kids’ college funds.

However, with gas prices soaring to record level highs, saving isn’t always an option; sometimes it’s hard just to break even.

“When I drive I only put in my gas tank what I make,” Hutchinson said. “But now there’s some days, I’m not even breaking even. Honestly, for me I have to gauge what I’m spending or if it’s worth it for me to drive.”

Prices at the pump reached another record high of $4.40 on Wednesday, according to AAA, shattering the previous record high set in March when prices surged in response to the war Russia waged on Ukraine, and other economic trends.

The average price per gallon of gas on Wednesday was $4.25 and $4.27 in the city of Richmond, according to AAA. Inflation is also putting pressure on people’s wallets. As the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, the price for consumer goods like food, energy and essential services increased yet again in April.

The higher cost of living and “runaway inflation” prompted Gov. Glenn Youngkin to push state lawmakers to give Virginians a break on the state’s gasoline tax. His monthslong effort for the so-called “gas tax holiday” has been unsuccessful thus far.

On April 27, the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee rejected Youngkin’s proposal to suspend Virginia’s 26.2-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax for three months and cap future increases for inflation.

‘I have to be really strategic about it’

For folks like Hutchinson, routine spending is becoming more of burden. While working for Uber, she drives anywhere between 25 to 30 hours a week, and before prices shot up, it’d cost around $60 to fill up Hutchinson’s Ford Explorer. Now it costs around $80 for a full tank.

“I will say with the rising gas prices, I have to make driving worth it,” Hutchinson said. “I can’t just drive just to drive anymore. I have to be really strategic about it.”

Ride share services such as Uber and Lyft typically offer their drivers incentives to save or make more money.

For instance, both companies offered a gas surcharge in March where riders paid an additional cent on the dollar per trip.

Uber added a 55-cent fuel surcharge for 60 days starting March 13 to each of its rides, which means you’d have to make around 10 trips just to take $5 off your gas bill.

“I mean, it was a nice gesture but nice gestures don’t feed my family ,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson works for Uber part-time while other drivers, such as Craig Worthy, 38, have worked with Lyft full-time and depend on the income to pay their bills. During a round-trip from downtown Richmond to Carytown on Tuesday, Worthy said higher gas prices means he just needs to work harder in order to reach his goals for the day.

“If you treat it like a part-time job you’re going to make part-time money,” Worthy said. “My mindset is just different from other drivers. I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Between working 40 hours a week as a Lyft driver and a DoorDash delivery driver, Worthy said he’s able to make up the difference he spends on gas throughout the day. Most weeks he makes anywhere between $400 to $900 dollars, although there are some outliers in terms of profits.

For instance, during the week that ended on Mother’s Day, Worthy worked close to 80 hours with Lyft and picked up a few shifts at an Amazon warehouse. That week he made around $2,000 in profit, he said.

“I’m not saying higher gas prices aren’t an issue, but there’s ways to make up for it if you’re trying to do this full-time,” Worthy said. “I usually don’t have to work that much, but I couldn’t say no to the money.”

Public transit impact

Transit systems such as GRTC Transit System also have to re-evaluate their spending.

Ashley Mason, a GRTC spokeswoman , said the company is primarily operating under a diesel fuel contract that was set in place prior to the recent increases in gas prices. The majority of their bus fleets run on a eco-friendly alternative to gasoline known as CNG and their prices have steadily increased in price along with traditional fuels.

“While we originally did not expect natural gas prices to be as impacted by this trend as regular gas and diesel, we are seeing an escalation in those prices as well,” Mason wrote in an emailed response to the Times-Dispatch.

“GRTC is tracking the trends closely and will not see any service impact.”

Although no major impacts to their service are expected for now, Mason added that GRTC will have to negotiate new fuel contracts over the coming months which will likely result in an increase to their utility costs in the budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins this July.

Fuel and associated costs account for approximately 4%, or approximately $2.4 million, of the overall FY2023 budget which represents an increase of about $700,000 compared to the FY2022 budget, according to Mason.

Inflation and higher gas prices aren’t just affecting transit as a whole. It also affects people’s ability to get to work and pay for groceries, and in Hutchinson’s case it affects how one saves money for their households.

“Like I said, for me, I started driving to get out the house, but also to pay for college for my kids and it helps. It definitely helps. But now there are some days when my truck is not moving. I can’t make the money to fill it up, so if there’s no incentive from Uber to drive, I’m not driving.”