Richmond-area employers ponder whether to require COVID-19 shots for workers

Kleane Kare Team Inc. has a policy that its employees must get the annual flu shot.

The same policy now applies to the coronavirus vaccination when shots become available for workers this year, said Sharon Dabney-Wooldridge, the founder, president and CEO of the multimillion-dollar commercial cleaning business based in eastern Henrico County.

The company has the policy because many of its accounts handle the cleaning of healthcare facilities.

But if one of Kleane Kare's 170 mostly part-time workers in Virginia and three other states decides not to get the vaccination and doesn't have a necessary waiver, Dabney-Wooldridge said a conversation will take place about whether the person remains employed or not.

"I can’t require my employees who work a part time job and make just above minimum wages to make an important decision such as the vaccine. The choice is ultimately their choice," Dabney-Wooldridge said.

"My position is an individual has to do what is comfortable and what is best for them and their family, but I would advise before making the decision whether to or not to receive vaccination is do the research and become educated about the pros and cons of the vaccine," she said. "Saving a life, which could be their own, should be incentive enough."