Richmond-area employers weighing options on policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination

Richmond-based WayForth is working on a policy that would require its employees to be vaccinated.
The company, which provides moving services in nine markets from Massachusetts to Florida, has its largest business in providing home decluttering and moving services for older people who are relocating to smaller homes or living facilities.
The proposed policy would require employees to be vaccinated unless they have a health or religious reason not to get the vaccine, said Craig Shealy, WayForth's co-founder and CEO. The company has been careful not to impose "draconian measures" regarding vaccinations.
"We have been giving people time, because depending on where you are, the availability of vaccines was an issue," Shealy said.
The company is working on setting a deadline for when employees must get vaccinated, but has not yet selected the date. All new employees will be required to be vaccinated.
Businesses across the Richmond region are facing a decision on whether to require all employees to be vaccinated.
About a dozen or so area businesses — from Fortune 500 firms to small companies — say they have not made a decision on vaccination requirements but are monitoring the surge of infections blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Some of those companies, including CarMax, Virginia Credit Union and Atlantic Union Bank, say they strongly encourage workers to get vaccinated but aren't requiring it at this time.
Other businesses, such as commercial real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, say they won't require workers to get the vaccine, noting that it is a personal choice.
Regardless, many area businesses say they are keeping a close eye on government guidance and data showing the spread of the delta variant as they consider vaccine mandates and requirements that masks be worn in the office, as well as decide if and when employees should return to the office.
Private companies and government agencies can require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of employment. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but they have no ironclad right to legal protection, legal experts say.
The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has indicated that federal laws prohibiting discrimination in the workplace do "not prevent an employer from requiring all employees physically entering the workplace to be vaccinated for COVID-19.”
But the EEOC said employers must offer exemptions, including for those who have a medical or religious reason.
Several companies, such as insurance giant Genworth Financial Inc., have not made a decision on whether to require vaccines for workers.
"We are currently analyzing the data and trends regarding vaccinations, the delta variant, and virus transmission to determine our approach to vaccinations as we reopen our offices later this year," said Amy Rein, a spokesperson for Henrico County-based Genworth, which has thousands of employees in Virginia.
"As we have throughout the pandemic, we will prioritize the health and safety of our colleagues as we determine our COVID-related policies and practices," Rein said.
At SimpliSafe's offices and call center in the Willow Lawn shopping center in Henrico, workers will be asked to provide their vaccination status, including the manufacturer and dates of vaccination, starting in mid-August, spokesperson Amy Nagy said.
The company, which is a provider of self-installed home security systems, had been periodically surveying employees anonymously for their vaccination status and likelihood of getting vaccinated, so the company could understand overall vaccination rates, she said.
By requiring employees to provide vaccination status, "this will allow us to make more specific plans in the future," Nagy said.
Also starting in the middle of this month, SimpliSafe employees will be given and encouraged to use free, at-home tests for COVID-19.
"Those who are unvaccinated will need to take a test at the beginning of each week of attendance at work," she said.
SimpliSafe workers also will continue having their temperature taken upon entering the building, and they must wear masks.
Packaging giant WestRock, which has a large office in downtown Richmond, reinstated face-covering mandates at all facilities and office locations regardless of vaccination status, after recently updated guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust our policies as necessary to ensure the ongoing well-being of our workforce," said WestRock spokesperson Courtney James, noting that the company is evaluating COVID-19 trends, CDC guidance and government guidelines to decide future return-to-office plans.
Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union, which has its employees back in the office after working remotely for more than a year, has encouraged employees to get the vaccine but is not requiring it.
"We continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our plans as needed," spokesperson Glenn Birch said.
Allianz Partners, a Henrico-based business that provides travel insurance and international medical assistance, has no plans to require vaccinations among its employees when they return to the office in mid-September, but the company is requiring that unvaccinated workers wear masks in the office.
"This will be done on the honor system. We are also planning to maintain social distancing in the office to the extent possible," spokesperson Daniel Durazo said.
At the T-Mobile customer service center in the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico, workers are being highly encouraged to get vaccinated as the company gradually brings back employees. But the wireless carrier company is not making it a requirement at this time, a spokeswoman said.
With most of its employees working remotely, Henrico-based Elephant Insurance hasn't seen the need to have mandatory vaccinations for employment.
"We are hopeful we will be able to continue being flexible on this point so that we will be able to continue to meet the needs of both our employees and our customers," CEO Alberto Schiavon said.
The company, which had targeted a return-to-the-office date of Labor Day, has been testing hybrid scenarios to allow for more in-person interaction, including having teams come into the office for meetings and gatherings and to use the office as an alternative space to the employee's home workplace.
"Use of office space has been contingent on showing proof of vaccination to protect all," Schiavon said. "This week, however, the emergence of the delta variant has caused us to consider delaying the return while we assess the situation and determine what is the safest path forward for our staff."
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer isn't mandating vaccinations for its employees, said Lee Warfield, the company’s president and CEO.
"We view it as a personal choice," Warfield said. "We have encouraged associates to get vaccinated but will not mandate it or require testing. Those that wish to wear a mask for their safety are encouraged to do so."
The company's office is fully open, and employees have been working from its Henrico offices since early summer while also being allowed to work from home.
At WayForth, the company's staff of about 75 people in the Richmond area already is 100% vaccinated, Shealy said.
The company has been pushing to get all of its employees vaccinated, but that has been difficult because the company's 400-plus employees are at various offices in multiple states.
WayForth wants to get as close as possible to having 100% of employees vaccinated because potential exposure to the virus is dangerous to both employees who work in contact with the public as well as the company's customers. Most of WayForth's employees work in the field, helping older people and their families with their moves.
"We are serving the most vulnerable population that was affected by COVID," said Kimberly McMahon, chief revenue officer at WayForth. "It was important right out of the gate that we have extremely strong safety and health protocols."
