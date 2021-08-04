Richmond-area employers weighing options on policies regarding COVID-19 vaccination

"This will be done on the honor system. We are also planning to maintain social distancing in the office to the extent possible," spokesperson Daniel Durazo said.

At the T-Mobile customer service center in the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico, workers are being highly encouraged to get vaccinated as the company gradually brings back employees. But the wireless carrier company is not making it a requirement at this time, a spokeswoman said.

With most of its employees working remotely, Henrico-based Elephant Insurance hasn't seen the need to have mandatory vaccinations for employment.

"We are hopeful we will be able to continue being flexible on this point so that we will be able to continue to meet the needs of both our employees and our customers," CEO Alberto Schiavon said.

The company, which had targeted a return-to-the-office date of Labor Day, has been testing hybrid scenarios to allow for more in-person interaction, including having teams come into the office for meetings and gatherings and to use the office as an alternative space to the employee's home workplace.