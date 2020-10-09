Richmond-area entrepreneurs talk about how they have survived - and adapted - during the pandemic

“You need to not panic and think about all that can go wrong, and hunker down on what you can do right,” Abdulrazaaq said.

Laura Howard, chief revenue officer for Blue Ocean Brain, which provides web-based training programs for business clients, said the company saw a drop-off during the first half of the year but adjusted its products to meet client needs. Sales have recovered and the company had its best third-quarter ever.

"We did not back off our plan of hiring more sales people, because salespeople drive the revenue," Howard said. "We did not take out eye off the ball, and we focused on what we do well."

Paige Wilson, founder of Naborforce, said the pandemic was a "kick in the gut" for her startup because its business model requires personal, face-to-face interactions. The Naborforce platform enables people to do part-time work as "nabors" who visit senior citizens and do light chores and errands.

The company's revenue declined dramatically when in-person visits stopped. Wilson said she tried to shift to a "virtual" model, which didn't work so well. Once the company adjusted its policies to put in place protective measures during visits, the business recovered and is now growing again, she said.