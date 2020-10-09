Richmond-area entrepreneurs talk about how they have survived - and adapted - during the pandemic

Running a startup business during the pandemic and economic downturn has put entrepreneurs to the test.
Some local entrepreneurs shared stories Thursday at the annual UpRiver Summit in Richmond on how the pandemic has challenged them to adapt, pivot, conserve cash and maintain relationships with customers and investors.
"It has been a difficult time for a lot of people both personally and professionally," said Chandra Brigmann, CEO of Activation Capital, a Richmond nonprofit that backs entrepreneurial programs in the region and organizes the annual summit.
"What I believe is that the entrepreneurial-minded are well-suited to help us think through these challenges as opportunities, and think of ways we can navigate this and create a bigger and better future for our communities," Briggman said.
Sofiat Abdulrazaaq, co-founder of Goodfynd, a mobile food truck platform founded by several alumni of Virginia Tech, said her first response to the economic shutdown was "panic."
The company had been beta testing a service that enabled corporate offices to schedule food trucks. When people started to work from home, "we quickly panicked," she said.
“Then something miraculous happened, which is the demand for our product grew," she said. "We ended up partnering with residential communities and neighborhoods and meeting people where they are.”
“You need to not panic and think about all that can go wrong, and hunker down on what you can do right,” Abdulrazaaq said.
Laura Howard, chief revenue officer for Blue Ocean Brain, which provides web-based training programs for business clients, said the company saw a drop-off during the first half of the year but adjusted its products to meet client needs. Sales have recovered and the company had its best third-quarter ever.
"We did not back off our plan of hiring more sales people, because salespeople drive the revenue," Howard said. "We did not take out eye off the ball, and we focused on what we do well."
Paige Wilson, founder of Naborforce, said the pandemic was a "kick in the gut" for her startup because its business model requires personal, face-to-face interactions. The Naborforce platform enables people to do part-time work as "nabors" who visit senior citizens and do light chores and errands.
The company's revenue declined dramatically when in-person visits stopped. Wilson said she tried to shift to a "virtual" model, which didn't work so well. Once the company adjusted its policies to put in place protective measures during visits, the business recovered and is now growing again, she said.
"The main thing I would say - and this is true for any entrepreneur at any time - if you are not 100% passionate about your solutions, do not do it," Wilson said.
Speakers also advised entrepreneurs to have a plan for conserving cash and to maintain honest, open dialogue with investors and customers.
Angel investment money is still available for early-stage businesses, said Jim Cheng, co-chairman of the investment group Cavalier Angels.
"I think the pipeline is pretty strong" for deals, Cheng said, but investors are looking for entrepreneurs who are nimble and have a clear plan for how they can generate and preserve cash.
"We have got to see that you have the cash and the willingness to figure out where that cash is coming from," Cheng said. "Instead of just getting enough to eke by for the next six months, we want to know that you have a plan for longer than that."
Cheng said startup companies in educational technology, biotechnology and automation technology have been "doing well" during the downturn because demand for those services has increased.
The pandemic has "raised the bar" for business founders looking to raise capital, said Liz Doerr, a partner with the Richmond-based consulting company Sandbox, which works with early-stage companies.
Doerr said she sees supply-chain innovation as one of the most promising business opportunities in the Richmond region.
"I am seeing downward pressure on valuations," for startups, Doerr said, along with investors asking for more rights such as preferred stock when they invest in startups.
"I think the entrepreneurs I have seen that been more successful are those that...are paying attention to their cash runway," she said.
About 150 people virtually attended the UpRiver Summit conference, which was sponsored by Activation Capital. Speakers and panelists met in person at Studio Two Three in Scott's Addition, wearing masks and socially distancing.
(804) 775-8123