Richmond-area jobless rate declined in November from October, but still much higher than before the pandemic

The Richmond region’s unemployment rate is improving but still continues to be affected by job losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate in the Richmond area was 5% in November 2020, according to numbers released by the Virginia Employment Commission on Tuesday.

The percentage of unemployed people in the region was down from 5.5% in October 2020, but that was still almost double the jobless rate from before the pandemic in November 2019, when the rate stood at 2.6%.

About 33,055 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in November. That’s compared with 17,983 who were unemployed in November 2019.

The numbers reported by the state have not been adjusted for seasonal changes that can affect employment.

When adjusted to seasonal factors, the region’s jobless rate was 5.3% in November, down from 5.8% in October but up form 2.7% in November 2019, according to calculations by Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm,

The numbers show that the economy in the Richmond area is improving, though that improvement has been slow and recently has been hurt by spikes in COVID-19 cases, said Chris Chmura, the CEO and chief economist for Chmura Economics & Analytics.