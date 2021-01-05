Richmond-area jobless rate declined in November from October, but still much higher than before the pandemic

The Richmond region’s unemployment rate is improving but still continues to be affected by job losses from the coronavirus pandemic.
The jobless rate in the Richmond area was 5% in November 2020, according to numbers released by the Virginia Employment Commission on Tuesday.
The percentage of unemployed people in the region was down from 5.5% in October 2020, but that was still almost double the jobless rate from before the pandemic in November 2019, when the rate stood at 2.6%.
About 33,055 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in November. That’s compared with 17,983 who were unemployed in November 2019.
The numbers reported by the state have not been adjusted for seasonal changes that can affect employment.
When adjusted to seasonal factors, the region’s jobless rate was 5.3% in November, down from 5.8% in October but up form 2.7% in November 2019, according to calculations by Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm,
The numbers show that the economy in the Richmond area is improving, though that improvement has been slow and recently has been hurt by spikes in COVID-19 cases, said Chris Chmura, the CEO and chief economist for Chmura Economics & Analytics.
“The turning point will be when enough people have the vaccine to feel safe enough to be out in the public,” Chmura said. “I think all onlookers are expecting that to happen sometime this year, maybe as soon as the middle of the second quarter” or in the April-to-June three-month period.
The Richmond region’s peak unemployment rate during the pandemic occurred in April at 12.1% and generally has fallen since then.
All metropolitan areas in the state saw a decline in unemployment rate in November, with Blacksburg, Harrisonburg and Winchester seeing rates below 4%.
Virginia’s overall seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9% in November, down from 5.3% in October and 6.2% in September. Virginia’s jobless rate continued to be below the national rate, which stood at 6.7% last month.
Chmura said the labor force also grew by about 3,000 in Richmond in November, a sign that some people who dropped out of the workforce have returned.
The largest job losses in the region continue to be in the leisure and hospitality sector, which includes businesses such as restaurants and hotels that have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Employment was down about 13.5% in that sector from a year ago.
On the positive side, employment in financial services was up 2.8% from a year ago in November, and the trade, transportation and utilities sector was up 0.6% in November from a year ago.
