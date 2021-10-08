Richmond-area residents express frustration with Postal Service delivery delays and service problems. Politicians urge reform.

Deborah and Charles Jones still believe in the importance of the U.S. Postal Service, even though the mail-delivery agency may not entirely believe in them.

The couple have had several pieces of mail sent to their home in western Henrico County that were returned to the senders affixed with a yellow label that says their house is "vacant."

It is most definitely not vacant, Deborah Jones said, but the yellow labels in some mail raise some troubling possibilities. "We don't know if there are bills that have gotten picked up and have a yellow sticker on them," she said.

The "vacant" labels are not the only issue. Jones said her father tried to send her a piece of certified mail on Sept. 1 that took until Sept. 17 to be delivered. "My dad was so distressed about it," she said.

"We have had four different weird experiences with the Postal Service," Jones said. "To us, it is not the people [postal service employees], it is the terrible system they have been left with."

The Jones' are not the only people expressing frustrations with delivery and service problems with the U.S. mail.