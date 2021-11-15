Richmond-area retailers fear global supply-chain issues causing shortages and could impact holiday sales

“I didn’t know it was still going to be as chaotic as it still is,” he said. “I think it’s been a great decision. It’s really saved me money in the long run and hopefully everything sells the way they’re supposed to.”

Ordering early has had its challenges, he said. Some of the orders came in later than promised, and apparel merchandise is still coming in — months late. He figures he has about 90% to 95% of the inventory he has ordered.

“Everything hasn’t gone perfectly,” he said. “There are some days I have had a few orders canceled for a couple of reasons. But for the most part, the forecasting and that planning at the beginning of the year I feel is paying off for us.”

Little Nomad has more merchandise in stock now than it ever has in the four years since the store opened, Bryant said. He knows he took a risk, but he believes it will pay off.

“You really have to be cognizant as to what you’re buying. It’s not like we brought in a new product that we were unsure of. The things that we bought are our tried-and-true pieces that we know will sell on a pretty consistent basis,” he said. “So that kind of eased things as well.”

******