Richmond-based architecture firm names a woman as its president

One of the largest architecture firms in central Virginia has named its first woman president in its 57-year history.

Richmond-based Glavé & Holmes announced that Lori Garrett, who worked for the firm for 19 years, has been named president of the firm, which employs 65 people.

Garrett succeeds H. Randolph "Randy" Holmes Jr., who was president of the firm for 21 years. Holmes, who joined the firm in 1990, will continue to serve as a senior principal focusing on business development.

Glavé & Holmes said the Garrett's appointment as president make it the largest woman-led architecture firm based in Virginia. Garrett also joins a select few women in the country to lead architecture firms with more than 60 employees.

The firm was founded in 1965 as Glavé Newman Architects and changed its name to Glavé Newman Anderson three years later. The name changed to The Glavé Firm in 1995 and then to Glavé & Holmes in 2001.

Over the years, the firm has been involved in numerous building and renovation projects in higher education, cultural institutions, civic and municipal spaces, hospitality, and others.